Netflix’s Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), an African-American single mother, who is struggling to raise her young son, Dion (Ja'Siah Young) all by herself after her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan) died. Once Dion starts manifesting special abilities, that struggle gets amplified as Nicole has to figure out how to raise her suddenly superhuman son while still job-hunting and mourning her late husband.

It's been over two years since the show first premiered on Netflix, and that means it's also been a while since we've seen Dion and his special powers in action. In Season 1, he was just a regular eight-year-old kid trying to wrap his head around his newfound superhuman abilities, but by the end of it, he finally masters his wide range of skills. By Season 2, we see a much more confident Dion, who has a full grasp of his powers and is comfortable with his superhuman abilities – proactively looking for ways to put them to good use and even making up new powers when the need arises.

Raising Dion Season 2 has been action-packed with new allies, old enemies, and, of course, new powers. So let’s go through all of Dion's powers that have been revealed so far in both seasons, and explore what these powers really mean for the young hero.

Related:'Raising Dion' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who's Back and Who's New in the Netflix Show

Image via Netflix

Ion Manipulation: The ability to create, shape, and manipulate ions is Dion’s primary power. Through this power, he is able to control the matter surrounding him on a molecular level. This is his main power as all his other powers are dependent on this.

Telekinesis: This is the ability to move physical objects at a distance using mental power or non-physical means – influencing physical systems without physical interaction. This ability allows Dion to move objects around with his mind. It is the first power he discovered, and the main one he uses – hence calling himself the "Mind Mover". Dion’s ability to move, push, lift, immobilize, and control matter reacts even to his subconscious, sometimes acting as a separate entity to Dion himself and responding to his emotions and desires.

It is not always triggered by conscious effort and can target and affect objects that are not in Dion's direct line of sight, provided that he at least subconsciously knows the location of the target relative to himself. This was demonstrated when Dion caused a bag of chips to float out of the kitchen and into his room over to him. His power can also affect matter that is in a liquid or gaseous state – like when he froze his falling cereal bowl and milk midair, and when while at the lake house with Nicole, he generated powerful winds strong enough to snap trees.

Related:'Raising Dion' Season 1 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 2

Image via Netflix

Levitation: This ability to cause himself (and other matter) to float midair was first demonstrated when Dion was ill. He was able to manipulate the ions that surrounded his body in order to levitate, even though this was done without any conscious effort as he was sleeping at the time.

Teleportation: This is the instantaneous travel between two locations without crossing the intervening space. Dion is able to teleport via ions, seamlessly merging into surrounding energy and appearing anywhere else with a nearby energy source. In Season 1, he used this ability to try and help return a little child’s teddy. He briefly lost his teleportation ability after he almost got hit by a car in that scene but regained it eventually.

Related:'Raising Dion' Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened to the Crooked Man?

Image via Netflix

Photokinesis: This is the mental and/or physical ability to control light. Through ion manipulation, Dion is able to bend, shape and generate both energy and light. He first demonstrated this ability in Season 1 was when he created multiple bright orbs of color and particles similar to psychedelic effects to cheer Nicole up. He was later able to utilize ions to create balls of energy that are capable of burning and setting fire to objects. Season 1's finale showed him fully unleashing this power into an energy blast that was powerful enough to face the Crooked Man in battle.

Invisibility: One of Dion’s powers is his ability to make himself unseen. He is able to use ions to refract light away from him to become partially or entirely invisible. This is a sub-ability from his photokinesis, and with the help of Charlotte Tuck, he learned to render himself invisible. This, he did, by manipulating light to refract it away from him to become partially or entirely invisible.

Related:'Raising Dion' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Dion's Increasing Abilities, and One Big Ol' Zombie Problem

Image via Netflix

Matter Transmutation: This is the ability to transmute matter into different forms –creating and absorbing matter, energy, shape, and rebuilding it into something else. Dion can manipulate surrounding ion-based energy to alter the molecular structure of matter and reshape objects with physical contact. He demonstrated this ability by transmuting a Lego figure to make it look more like the Crooked Man.

Healing: Dion is able to manipulate the ions in his body to cure living beings, such as humans and animals, and does this by manipulating the ions’ electrical currents of the body. However, perhaps because of his age, this power has its limits because doing so reduces his own energy. It is hypothesized that the larger and more physiologically complex the organism Dion is transferring energy to, the more degenerating the effects will be on Dion, to the point of it being enough to kill him. He demonstrated his healing ability when he had successfully cured an arctic fox, but when he attempted it with Pat, it negatively affected Dion and made him severely ill.

Pyrokinesis: This is the ability to create and control fire with the mind. Dion is able to generate intense heat and fire from his body. He used this particular ability to free Nicole from Pat in the last episode of Season 1, and in Season 2, he was shown using this ability to shoot fireballs while training with Tevin.

Related:'Raising Dion' Season 2 First Look Images Reveal Dion Flexing His Powers

Image via Netflix

Electrokinesis: Dion is able to physically generate and manipulate electricity. He used this ability when he created a ball of electricity, which could potentially burn and destroy matter. He also used this power to disable the security cameras and later fully unleashed this power into an electrical blast that was powerful enough to face the Crooked Man in battle.

Aerokinesis: This power is described as the elemental ability to create, control, and manipulate the air and wind in either offensive or defensive ways. In Season 1, Dion created a powerful storm while he was on a boat with his mother at the lake house, and then he moved a log by manipulating the winds. In Season 2, he created a mini-tornado while facing Brayden and his army.

Wow! Needless to say, that is a lot of power for young Dion to handle. His powers and wide range of skills would give even Superman a run for his money, as his superhero skills are not limited to just one gimmick or hook. One could, however, argue that his only real power is Ion Manipulation – because that’s what allows him to do everything else – teleport, move objects, go invisible, make fireballs, manipulate electricity, and all the other fun stuff, but we will leave that discussion for the scientists!

There is one more power that’s not been mentioned yet. There is no scientific name for this last one, but little Dion is also able to make up new powers. Being young, his powers are constantly growing, and he is seen to spontaneously manifest new ones – sometimes even unintentionally – as the need arises. Let’s just call that one ‘Power Makeupability’, shall we?

'Raising Dion' Star Alisha Wainwright on Working with Michael B. Jordan on the Netflix Series The actress also describes how making the show was "the opposite of the Marvel experience" in terms of secrecy.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email