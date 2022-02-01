It seems like everywhere you turn, there’s a new television series or feature film starring a superhero. The world of capes and cowls has yielded some interesting results-including Raising Dion, which premiered on October 4, 2019. Raising Dion is different from the usual superhero fare in that its titular superhero Dion (Ja’Siah Young) is a seven-year-old boy, and it places just as much focus on his mother Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her attempts to raise him as it does with saving the world.

Raising Dion Season 2 has been released on February 1, 2021, nearly two years after it was first announced. The latest season picks up two years after the show's first outing and features Dion meeting another boy his age with superpowers. With new and old threats rearing their heads, Season 2 promises to take Dion's story to whole new levels. So to get you all prepared before you start watching Season 2, here’s a quick recap of everything that happened in Raising Dion Season 1, where it left its characters, and what to look forward to in the brand-new season.

With Great Power Comes Great…Motherhood?

Nicole Reese is juggling quite a lot when the series begins. Her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan, who also serves as an executive producer on the series), died in a mysterious accident. She has to race to get Dion to school and make it to her job on time. However, these difficulties are only magnified when Dion begins to exhibit superhuman powers, most notably telekinesis and eventually teleportation and healing.

While Dion is over the moon at his newfound powers-or as he calls it, “magic”-things only get harder for Nicole. She tries to keep his powers a secret with the help of her sister Kat (Jazmyn Simon) and Pat (Jason Ritter), Mark’s partner and Dion’s godfather. Nicole also starts working at a dance studio, rediscovering her passion for dance. Dion finds an unlikely friend in his classmate Esperanza (Sammi Haney); however, he struggles to master his powers until Pat gifts him with his father’s watch.

Beware The Crooked Man

It turns out that Dion isn’t the only superpowered person on the planet; over the course of the series, we meet Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner), an extremely powerful telepath, and Charlotte Tuck (Deirdre Lovejoy), a woman who can turn invisible. Both are being stalked by a mysterious figure known as “The Crooked Man”, who appears to be made entirely out of lightning and causes storms wherever he goes. The Crooked Man has hunted and killed other superhumans including Brayden’s father, and Dion ends up in his sights.

The Crooked Man’s origins are tied to Mark’s death. Mark, alongside Pat and their co-workers at the BIONA Initiative, was involved in the emergence of powered people. A rare appearance of an aurora in Iceland led to certain members of BIONA, including Charlotte and Brayden’s father, gaining superpowers. Mark, who possessed powers similar to his son’s, is killed by the Crooked Man while saving Charlotte’s life.

Super Friends And Foes

Nicole eventually reaches out to Charlotte, who attempts to train Dion in the use of his powers. Things start to go south when Dion mysteriously falls ill with a fever, leading BIONA to track him down. Nicole breaks into BIONA and confronts its CEO Suzanne Wu (Ali Ahn), convincing her to give back Dion in exchange for data that Mark had entrusted to Pat for safekeeping.

Things between Pat and Nicole grow rather tense, as Pat reveals his feelings for her and even plants a kiss on her-which makes Nicole visibly uncomfortable, as does Pat’s insistence that he belongs in Dion’s life. Despite Nicole asking him to stay away from her and Dion, Pat drops by their house and confronts Charlotte-revealing himself to be the Crooked Man.

The Storm and the Fury

Pat was affected by the Iceland incident, as the aurora’s radiation ended up transforming him into the Crooked Man and afflicting him with a strange disease. Since then, he has been killing other superhumans in a desperate attempt to heal himself. Dion could potentially be the key, as one of his powers allows him to heal others; he even tries to heal Pat before Nicole stop him. After initially struggling against the storm monster, mother and son work together to defeat the Crooked Man, with Nicole sticking a metal rod in the ground to siphon off Pat’s powers and Dion hitting the rod with his own power, which stops the storm in its tracks and dissipates the Crooked Man, releasing all the souls who were trapped inside the living storm. Mark then appears in a ghostly form, reconnecting with his family and warning Dion that the Crooked Man will return.

What Can We Anticipate For Raising Dion Season 2?

The final moments of Raising Dion Season 1 reveal that the Crooked Man’s powers have passed into Brayden, and the superhuman killer will go to great lengths to get his hands on Dion, even raising an army of the dead. Dion will also be receiving some training at BIONA, which introduces a new wrinkle in Nicole’s life as she finds herself growing closer to Dion’s trainer, Tevin (Rome Flynn). There’s also the matter of Dion potentially working to bring his father back to the land of the living. As Mark told Dion in the Season 1 finale, energy can’t be destroyed; merely, it takes a different form. And who wouldn’t want to see more of Michael B. Jordan? Since there's a time skip between Season 1 and Season 2, Dion will be a little older when we meet him again, and that means he's gotten more in tune with his abilities. But the real question is if that will be enough to help him take on all the challenges coming his way.

Season 2 of Raising Dion is now available to stream on Netflix as of February 1, 2022. The new season consists of eight episodes, each approximately an hour long.

