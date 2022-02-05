How do you raise a superhero? More importantly, how does a Black, widowed mother raise a superhero in a world plagued by racism, shady research companies, and many other evils both mundane and extraordinary? This is the question that Netflix's 2019 show Raising Dion tries to answer. Created by Carol Barbee and based on the comic book of the same name by Dennis Liu, the series follows 7-year-old superhuman Dion Warren (Ja'Siah Young), who inherited telekinetic powers from his deceased father, scientist Mark Warren (Michael B. Jordan). While dealing with life at a new school and with previously unknown powers, Dion is helped by his mother, Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), and his father's best friend, Pat (Jason Ritter).

Season 1 of Raising Dion ended almost three years ago, turning little Dion's world upside-down and leaving viewers with numerous questions regarding what the future holds for superhumans and, most importantly, what did Mark mean when he said energy doesn't die. Now, after a long covid-19 motivated hiatus, the show is back to tie up all these loose ends: eight episodes long, Season 2 premiered on Netflix on February 1. But who's back to the world of Dion? Here's a guide to all characters and actors that are returning to the show, as well as to new faces that will be important this season.

Dion Warren (Ja'Siah Young)

Now almost 10 years old, Dion is much more mature and rebellious than in Season 1, running his own little Justice League, the Triangle of Justice, with school friends Esperanza and Jonathan. Besides fighting local evil-doers under the codename Mind Mover, Dion attends training sessions at BIONA in order to gain control over his long list of special abilities, that has now expanded to encompass invisibility as well as telekinesis, teleportation, levitation, transmutation, and healing powers.

Young is quite new to the entertainment world. Before starring in his own Netflix show, he played an abuse survivor in a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit three-parter and appeared briefly in a 2020 Saturday Night Live episode. According to his IMDb page, Young is set to appear as O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown's son Justin in the mystery film Nicole and O.J. However, the movie has been delayed by a series of legal issues and still doesn't have a release date.

Nicole Warren (Alisha Wainwright)

After discovering the truth about Mark's death and facing The Crooked Man alongside Dion, Nicole has come to terms with her son's powers. In Season 2, Nicole works side by side with BIONA to find out more about people with superpowers and phenomena like the Icelandic storm that affected her husband, known only as the Aurora Event. She's also building herself a career as a graphic designer, getting back in touch with her love of dancing, and starting to consider a love life - especially after meeting Dion's new BIONA coach, Tevin.

Wainwright is best known for playing mundane turned werewolf Maia Roberts in Freeform's Shadowhunters. She has also been in episodes of Fox's Lethal Weapon, ABC Family's Switched at Birth, and CBS' Criminal Minds. In 2021, she was in the AppleTV+ drama film Palmer, and, in 2022, she is set to appear in the horror-thriller There's Something Wrong with the Children, currently in post-produtcion.

Suzanne Wu (Ali Ahn)

After helping Dion and Nicole fight The Crooked Man at the end of Season 1, the BIONA CEO has turned herself from antagonist into ally in Season 2. Under Wu's leadership, BIONA is conducting researches that aim to better understand how superpowers work and how they can affect individuals, as well as investigations on sinkholes that have emerged all around the world following the Crooked Man incident.

Ali Ahn is best known for minor and recurring roles in The CW's Supernatural, Showtime's Billions, and Netflix's Orange is the New Black, as well as for portraying Nicole in Hulu's religious drama The Path. Most recently, she appeared in HBO Max's The Other Two and in Fox's short-lived crime series Next.

Esperanza Jimenez (Sammi Haney)

Dion's self-proclaimed best friend is now a member of his Triangle of Justice, taking over logistics under the codename Invisible Girl - a nickname she has given herself due to being treated as an outcast because of her brittle bone disease. Esperanza is also highly invested in the school musical review, for which she has signed herself up alongside Dion and Jonathan, much to the two boys' chagrin.

Esperanza Jimenez is Sammi Haney's first and only role on screen so far.

Jonathan King (Gavin Munn)

Former bully Jonathan King is now the maps guy in Dion's Triangle of Justice, fighting crime under the codename... Admiral Annihilation? He's still working on that part.

Gavin Munn is best known for playing Abraham Gemstone in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. He was also in episodes of AMC's Halt and Catch Fire and SundanceTV's Rectify.

Brayden Mills (Griffin Robert Faulkner)

After having his father killed by The Crooked Man in Season 1, Brayden is left to the care of his aunt, who firmly believes his and his father's powers are a work of the devil. In Season 2, Brayden is possessed by The Crooked Man and kills his aunt to go looking for Dion. He uses his mind control powers on a couple he meets on the road, forcing them to take him to Atlanta and pretend to be his parents to enroll him in Dion's school.

Pre-school audiences probably know Griffin Robert Faulkner's voice from the Apple TV+'s kids show Get Rolling with Otis, in which he plays the titular character. As for adults, they might know him from the Netflix comedy Friends from College or maybe from the 2019 horror movie Daniel Isn't Real.

Kat Neese (Jazmyn Simon)

Nicole's traditionally more responsible older sister finds herself currently single and unemployed after trying to erase Dion's medical records to protect him from BIONA in Season 1. During the show's hiatus, Kat has taken some time off to travel, but, now, she needs to get her life back on track while crashing on Nicole's couch.

Jazmyn Simon is most famous for her roles as Julie Greane in HBO's Ballers and Selene Gilmore in the three Psych TV movies. She has also appeared in the 2021 HBO romantic crime film Lockdown and in the 2018 Tyler Perry thriller Acrimony.

Pat Rollins (Jason Ritter)

Mark's best friend and work partner has always had a hard time dealing with rejection, and getting superpowers after being exposed to the Aurora Event hasn't exactly turned him into a better person. Possessed by The Crooked Man, Rollins killed Mark, as well as many other people with superpowers, and tried to hurt Dion and Nicole. Luckily, he was defeated by the Warrens. Now completely powerless, he's back at BIONA offering to help. But can he really be trusted this time?

Ritter's first big TV role was in the 2003 CBS drama series Joan of Arcadia. On the same year, he was in the crossover slasher film Freddy vs. Jason. He played Jeb Bush in the 2008 Oliver Stone George W. Bush biopic W, and had recurring roles in HBO's Girls, ABC's A Million Little Things, and NBC's Parenthood. The latter earned him an Emmy nomination in 2012. Ritter is also known as a voice actor, having played Dipper Pines in the Disney Channel series Gravity Falls and Ryder in Frozen II.

Tevin Wakefield (Rome Flynn)

Dion's new coach at BIONA, for whom Nicole develops feelings after a somewhat disastrous first encounter.

Rome Flynn is best known for playing Samuel Keating's (Tom Verica) son, Gabriel Maddox, in Seasons 4 through 6 of ABC's How to Get Away with Murder and David in Season 4 of Netflix's Dear White People. Soap opera lovers will also recognize him as Zende Forrester Dominguez of CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful, a role for which Flynn won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018.

David Marsh (Josh Ventura)

BIONA's new V.P. of Operations who has a history with Suzanne and seems to be more interested in how the company can use people with superpowers than on how their research can help them.

Josh Ventura is best known for minor roles in ABC's Nashville, Fox's Sleepy Hollow, The CW's Dynasty, Starz's P-Valley, and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, among others. In 2022, he's also set to appear in the Chinonye Chukwu-directed drama Till, about the 1955 lynching of 14-yeard-old Emmett Till.

Gary Stafford (Michael Anthony)

A loving security guard at Dion's school that befriends Esperanza and is attacked by The Crooked Man.

Michael Anthony is most well-known for minor roles in shows like NBC's Chicago Med, Paramount+'s The Game, BET's American Soul, and Dynasty. He also has a singing career under the stage name Mike Bless.

