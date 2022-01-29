Mind Mover is back with more power, more danger, and a whole lot of zombies.

Tired of seeing that "It's Official" message for three years? Well, Raising Dion Season 2 is finally (finally!) coming to Netflix.

Based on the comic book and short film of the same name by Dennis Liu, the show is produced by Dennis Liu, Carol Barbee, Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Poppy Hanks, Seith Mann, Kenny Goodman, Michael Green, and Michael B. Jordan. Jordan also guest stars as Dion's father, who has been missing and presumed dead since before the beginning of the series. Carol Barbee serves as the showrunner for Season 2, having done the same for the first season.

Raising Dion is the story of a single mom who's raising a child with superpowers. The show's first season was one of the most-watched titles on Netflix when it came out in 2019 and a new season was announced in 2020. While the COVID-19 pandemic brought significant delays to the series' schedule, Netflix is now set to premiere the new season, which promises to be even more impressive than the show's first outing. So we've put together this handy guide that covers everything you need to know about Raising Dion Season 2, including the release date, trailers, episode titles, new characters, and more.

How Many Episodes Are There in Raising Dion Season 2?

Image via Netflix

The first season of Raising Dion consisted of nine episodes. Season 2 is going to be slightly shorter, with eight episodes in total. Here's everything Netflix has revealed so far about Raising Dion Season 2's episode titles, who the directors are, and who's writing them:

Episode 1: "A Hero Returns" – Written by Carol Barbee and Leigh Dana Jackson and directed by Darren Grant.

Episode 2: "Sankofa" – Written by Carol Barbee and Leigh Dana Jackson and directed by Darren Grant.

Episode 3: "Monster Problem" – Written by Edward Ricourt and directed by Dennis Liu.

Episode 4: "With Friends Like These" – Written by Ryan Mottesheard and directed by Dennis Liu.

Episode 5: "You vs. Me" – Written by Tanya Barfield and directed by Janice Cooke.

Episode 6: "36 Good Hours" – Written by Michael Poisson and Yvonne Hana Yi and directed by Janice Cooke.

Episode 7: "World Without Mom" – Written by Carol Barbee and Leigh Dana Jackson and directed by Bola Ogun.

Episode 8: "Who You Are" – Written by Carol Barbee and Leigh Dana Jackson and directed by Bola Ogun.

Watch the Raising Dion Season 2 Trailer

The first trailer for Raising Dion Season 2 was released on January 18, 2022. The clip shows how much better Dion has gotten at controlling his powers and teases new threats coming his way. The trailer also reveals that the Crooked Man is back with a young ally and an army of the dead.

A second trailer was released on January 25, 2022, that gives fans a look at Dion's bedroom. Titled A Hero's Room, the video looks like a home movie and works as a recap of the show's first season. You can check out both trailers above.

Image via Netflix

Raising Dion Season 2 is set to release on Netflix on February 1, 2022. That's over two years after the season was announced but at least it's finally happening.

Who Does the Raising Dion Season 2 Cast Include?

Image via Netflix

The main cast of Raising Dion Season 2 includes Alisha Wainwright as Dion's mom Nicole Reese, Ja'Siah Young as Dion Warren, Jazmyn Simon as Kat Neese, Sammi Haney as Esperanza Jimenez, Jason Ritter as Pat Rollins, Ali Ahn as Suzanne Wu, and Griffin Robert Faulkner as Brayden Mills. Ali Ahn was previously a recurring cast member in Season 1 but has been promoted to series regular for the second season. Griffin Robert Faulkner had a guest appearance in Season 1 but will have a much bigger role in Season 2, as confirmed in the trailer.

Additionally, Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder), Aubriana Davis (Genius: Aretha), Tracey Bonner (Sweet Magnolias), Josh Ventura (P-Valley), Scott Daniel Johnson (Creepshow), and Michael Anthony (Chicago Med) are joining the show's cast in Season 2. It's also possible that we might see more of Michael B. Jordan as Dion's missing father.

When and Where Is Raising Dion Season 2 Set?

Image via Netflix

Raising Dion Season 2 picks up two years after the events of the first season. That means Dion is now a ten-year-old and starting to crave a lot more independence. The show's story is expected to continue in more or less a linear fashion, though we may get some flashbacks involving Dion's dad Mark Warren.

As for the location, the season will be set in Atlanta, Georgia, just like Season 1. While characters might venture out to other parts of the world, it does look like most of the action will be concentrated in the city.

Who Are the New Characters in Raising Dion Season 2?

Image via Netflix

Here are all the new characters we'll be meeting in Raising Dion Season 2:

Rome Flynn plays Tevin Wakefield, Dion's new trainer who works at BIONA. He's been described as a former Olympic track coach, and it has been confirmed that there will be sparks (the romantic kind) between him and Nicole.

Aubriana Davis plays Janelle Carr, another powered kid who bonds with Dion. She's a 15-year-old who is considered very dangerous though we can guess that there are probably some hidden depths to Janelle that we'll discover over the course of the season.

Tracey Bonner plays Simone, Janelle's very concerned mother. Simone brings her daughter to BIONA to try and understand her situation, which is what brings both of them into the orbit of the Warren family.

Josh Ventura will play David Marsh, BIONA's new VP of Operations who shares a history with Suzanne. Unlike her, it's pretty clear from the trailer that David wants to try and exploit the powers of people like Dion for personal gain.

And finally, Michael Anthony and Scott Daniel Johnson will be playing characters named Gary Stafford and Joe respectively. Not much has been revealed about those two yet.

What Is Raising Dion Season 2’s Story?

Image via Netflix

The time jump between Season 1 and Season 2 means that things are going to be very different in the world of the show. Raising Dion's first season ended with Dion defeating the Crooked Man, seemingly forever. But like any good villain, the Crooked Man (can we just call him Pat now?) is coming back. After his defeat, it looks like the vampiric storm monster has been slowly building up his power, and he's bonded himself to Brayden Mills.

Brayden, whose father was absorbed by the Crooked Man, appears to be working as his conduit in Season 2. Together, they are going to be raising hell and bringing a zombie army to take Dion down.

Luckily for our young superhero, it looks like he'll be getting a lot more help this time. With new powered characters like Tevin and Janelle joining the show, Dion will have some back-up in his upcoming rematch with the Crooked Man.

Unfortunately, even as BIONA is helping Dion get a better handle on his power and meet new people like him, they're also starting to seem more and more sinister. It's heavily implied in the trailer that BIONA has been studying Powered DNA and may attempt to weaponize Dion and his new friends. With dangers looming on two fronts, Season 2 might just end up throwing Dion into far more trouble than one kid superhero can handle.

Here's the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) - a fellow powered kid - a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again -- not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

