No, this isn't the trailer for another new spin-off from The Walking Dead.

Earlier today, Netflix released the first official trailer for Season 2 of Raising Dion, the superhero series centering on Dion (Ja'Siah Young), a kid super with badass abilities. There's some bad news for those of you who thought we'd see off the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter) for good after that series finale: the trailer confirms that he's back, vengeful, and... raising up the dead, apparently. Is Atlanta ever gonna get a break?

Zombies aside, the trailer further reveals how Dion has honed his abilities in the two years since the events of the first series. Dion is stuck between wanting to fight crime - with great power comes great responsibility, after all - and needing to be an everyday kid, go to school, and make friends. But Tevin, played by Rome Flynn, looks like a great new role model for Dion at the Biona facility, helping him to learn how to control his powers. He'll be a love interest for Dion's mom, Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), too. We spoke to Wainwright about the upcoming series back in 2019, and she teased a romantic arc for Nicole as one of her hopes for the new series:

"That’s a great question. I feel like, for Nicole, you see her put a firm no on romance, from Episode 1. There’s a connection there with her husband, at the end of the season, so for me, I would love to explore what love looks like after loss. Is it possible? What does that relationship look like? I think that’s really interesting. Obviously, as little kids grow up to be young adults, I’m sure there are a lot of evolutions of powers that could be happening with Dion, so I would be curious to see what he can do next."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Raising Dion' Season 2 First Look Images Reveal Dion Flexing His Powers

The new season of Raising Dion is set to premiere on Netflix on February 1. Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, it also stars Jason Ritter, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, Ali Ahn, Gavin Munn, Aubriana Davis, Tracey Bonner, and Josh Ventura.

Check out the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Raising Dion Season 2:

"Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Faulkner) - a fellow powered kid - a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again -- not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta."

‘SCREAM’ Bloody Set Image Features Killer Cameo From the Past “What’s the matter Sidney, you look like you’ve seen a ghost.”

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email