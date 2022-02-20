Raising Dion Season 1 sees Dion (Ja'Siah Young) and his mom Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) take down the Crooked Man who has taken over the body of family friend Pat (Jason Ritter). Though he had been consuming powered people, such as Dion's dad Mark (Michael B Jordan), he was no match for the young superhero. The crooked energy hasn't been destroyed though.

In Season Two, the crooked energy takes to powered orphan Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) and once again, it is up to Dion, his family, and his friends to stop it from hurting anyone else. Dion and Nicole are once again able to take on the crooked energy, separating it from Brayden. They all come from away from the battle safe and sound, but it doesn't appear to be the end of the energy. Season 2 also sees a host of new additions to the cast including Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder), Aubriana Davis, and Josh Ventura.

At the end of the season, fans are left with a mirage of questions, and we will address just a few of them here.

RELATED: Netflix's 'Raising Dion': What Are Dion's Powers and How Do They Work?

Is Mark Still Alive?

Image via Netflix

Michael B. Jordan plays the role of Mark Warren in Raising Dion, and his presence brings a level of reassurance to Dion and Nicole’s story. After Season 1's ending and Mark’s words – “Energy Never Dies” – viewers expected that Season 2 would see Dion searching for a way to bring his father back to the real world in his human form. Unfortunately, Jordan does not reprise his role in the show’s second season.

His absence is disheartening, especially because the Season 1 ending sets us up to believe that he is still alive in some form. In reality, Mark did not die. He was absorbed by the Crooked Man. He is still alive within the form of energy, but has no physical body. In the Season 1 finale, he appears during the final fight just before the Crooked Man disappears, and reminds Dion that energy can neither be created nor be destroyed.

While Jordan hasn’t publicly made a statement confirming his exit from the series, it does seem like his busy schedule as Executive Producer of Season 2 contributed to the absence of his character Mark. Nevertheless, given Mark’s final words to Dion – energy never dies – the door is still open for him to return as Mark in future seasons and to guide his son in a desperate time.

How did Pat survive?

Image via Netflix

The end of the first episode of Season 2 presented an unexpected surprise. Pat Rollins returns, alive and healthy! This is after we all saw him completely evaporate into the atmosphere. So what happened? How is he still alive?

Raising Dion doesn’t actually give a detailed explanation of how Pat, aka The Crooked Man, survives his electrifying encounter with Dion at the end of Season 1. The last we see of him, he practically disintegrates into thin air after Nicole uses a lightning rod to help channel Dion's energy into his heart. So how does he, according to his story, re-materialize in a field a day after the fight, suddenly stripped of his powers?

Season 1's ending shows that Pat’s powers went into Brayden Mills, the orphaned son of one of the victims of the Crooked Man. So, while we can't know for sure exactly how Pat survives, it seems reasonable to assume that he must have been saved by the Crooked Man energy – the process somehow separating the energy from his body. Agreed, it's not the most scientific explanation but considering that most of the powers bestowed by the Aurora Event have a lot of mystery around them, Pat's apparent regenerative abilities may not be too much of a stretch. Perhaps a Season 3 will fill in the gaps.

What happens to Brayden now?

Image via Netflix

Throughout Season 2, we see Brayden being manipulated by the Crooked Man. He preys on Brayden’s loneliness to get him to do his bidding. In the final fight at the school’s football field, Dion, Nicole, Tevin (Flynn) and Janelle (Davis), fight the Crooked Man's monsters for a while but soon discover that they'll never physically overpower them. Nicole then, realizing that Brayden is just a scared, grieving kid who lost both his parents and doesn't have anyone to watch out for him, speaks kindly to him, offering him love and support despite the bad things he's done. This gives Brayden the strength to break free of the Crooked Man's influence and to help Dion save the day.

Great stuff, but what happens to Brayden now? With no living family left that we know of, it is uncertain where he will wind up after Season 2. We can be sure, though, that Nicole will do her best to look out for him from now on.

What is the meaning of the End-Credits Scene?

Image via Netflix

The end-credits scene shows us some time in the future, with Pat at the head of a masked, black-clad army as they walk through the remains of a burning city. Looks like Pat may have taken David’s (Ventura) offer to help him build an army of super-villains. Pat tells his soldiers that it's time to, "finish this,” but before they can do anything, an adult superhero in a cape emerges from the sky and lands in front of them. He has Dion’s father's watch embedded in one of his arm gauntlets and introduces himself as the Mind Mover. At that moment, Pat realizes who he's dealing with, and begins to panic before the screen cuts to black.

Does this mean that future seasons of Raising Dion will star an adult Dion? Also, what did Pat mean when he said, "it's time”? Time for what? We can't wait to find out. One thing to be certain of is that there is a war. Let’s just hope we get a few more seasons to really enjoy the build-up.

Will there be a Raising Dion Season 3?

Image via Netflix

While it's not yet been confirmed whether Raising Dion will have any subsequent seasons, there is plenty of material to build on – if the end credits are anything to go by, as it sets up more than enough superhero mystery for a third season.

Typically, Netflix makes series announcements after viewing figures and reactions can be looked into. At this point, we can only speculate that it will all go in the right direction because brimming with more crooked energy, mind control, more powered people, a training space, poisoned flowers, evil monsters and romance aplenty, Season 2 certainly didn't disappoint.

What would the plot be if Raising Dion returns?

Image via Netflix

A third season could revolve around the union of the crooked energy, Pat, evil David and the creation of an army of powered villains. An indication of this is the Season 2 ominous post-credits scene, which teased a showdown between Pat and Dion in the future. We can therefore expect any subsequent seasons to lay down the foundations for this chilling encounter.

A third season could also delve further into Nicole’s work into energy at research facility Biona, which Season 2 failed to bring to a conclusion. Perhaps, Dion would also have his own army – seeing that Biona has a training facility for powered people.

Finally, Season 3 of Raising Dion will most likely show Dion's transition into pre-teen/teenage life and all the issues that come with that, as well as Nicole's struggle to raise her superhero son.

Who could be in the potential Raising Dion Season 3 Cast?

Image via Netflix

Apart from main character Dion, the end credits for Season 2 reveal that we will be seeing Pat in the future Season – perhaps alongside David Marsh who helps him build his army. Nicole will most likely also be in Season 3. Despite her near-death encounter with the infection from the strange flowers in the sinkhole, she made it through, and lives to tell another tale.

The Triangle of Justice, Dion, Esperanza (Sammi Haney) and Jonathan (Gavin Munn) were still on good terms with one another as Season 2 ended, so we can expect the trio to return if Season 3 goes ahead.

Tevin will also probably stay on as Dion's powerful superhero trainer. Other potential returning cast members include Head of Biona, Suzanne Wu (Ali Ahn), Aunty Kat (Jazmyn Simon), and Janelle. But with nothing confirmed as yet, fans will have to stay tuned for more information.

'Raising Dion' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who's Back and Who's New in the Netflix Show Meet the Mind Mover, the Invisible Girl, and... Admiral Annihilation?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email