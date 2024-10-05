Over the years, we’ve seen a ton of odes to Alfred Hitchcock’s work, and with a collection like his, it’s easy to see why. From North by Northwest to the iconic Psycho, Hitchcock’s work has inspired directors and filmmakers across genres. With more classic picks like Castle Rock and You, you’d never guess that one of the best Hitchcock tributes came from an episode of Raising Hope. At first glance, Greg Garcia’s — the show’s creator — style is distinctly different from Hitchcock’s. For one, the latter was not a funny man and created some of the most intense on-screen moments in film history. However, a little tapped inspiration here and there always makes for an interesting watch.

The show itself follows the life of James "Jimmy" Bon Jovi Chance (Lucas Neff) who’s a former slacker turned responsible father. After a one-night stand with a wanted felon leaves him with the responsibility of raising his little one, he leans into the fact that it truly takes a village. It’s interesting to see how his mum, dad, girlfriend and to some extent, Maw Maw all give him a much-needed helping hand amidst a blend of hilarious and heartfelt situations.

In Season 4, Episode 7, “Murder, She Hoped,” Garcia delivered a tribute to Hitchcock that made for one of the most memorable episodes of the show. Known for its quirky humor, the show went all out with nods to Hitchcock classics like Rear Window, Vertigo, and Psycho. The result? Nothing short of a hidden gem of an episode that’s crafted for anyone who loves a good Hitchcock reference with a few laughs in the mix.

Virginia’s Glam Makeover Channels One of Hitchcock’s Leading Ladies

Image Via Fox

Throughout the show, it's clear that while the Chances aren’t living in penury, theirs is a low-income home. So, Virginia Chance (Martha Plimpton) doesn’t really dazzle things up beyond a shirt and jeans, with the occasional tank top. But in "Murder She Hoped," it’s refreshing to see her in fancy garb, as opposed to her everyday get-up. What’s really a delight to watch is how the show leans heavily into this contrast. One second, she’s striking what we can only describe as Hitchcockian poses. Then, the next, she’s dishing out her usual sharp jabs and offbeat jokes.

This leads us to the fact that it’s both entertaining and refreshing to see that, despite the visual transformation, she maintains her innate Virginia-ness. Sure, there’s that element of Hitchcock-esque elegance in the mix, but it doesn’t take away from the usual goofy charm Raising Hope brings to the table. So, the episode didn’t just copy Grace Kelly’s stunning look; Virginia ultimately stays true to herself. She’s still out there cracking jokes and lightening the mood. Case in point, her line about her “party hat” bra is classic Virginia. It transforms what could’ve been a serious homage into something fun and self-aware.

How does the episode justify her extreme makeover? Her Grace Kelly-inspired hairdo is courtesy of the highly affordable local senior center. So, it makes sense that they’ve been giving her classic '50s hairstyles. There’s also the fact that her cleaning job’s been holding themed weeks, so she’s been sweeping and mopping in style, at some point rocking a dress that looks straight out of Rear Window.

Burt Goes Full ‘Rear Window’ With His Paranoid Detective Act

Image Via Fox

While Virginia is channeling her inner Grace Kelly, Burt (Garret Dillahunt) isn’t left out of the Hitchcock-inspired fun slash madness. His adventure has him embracing the whole paranoid detective vibe from Hitchcock’s Rear Window. His story begins when, for some reason, the Chances start taking after-dinner walks around the neighborhood. Perhaps the first nod there is the appearance of a pianist, a dancer, and even a couple sleeping outside on a mattress, plucked right out of scenes from Rear Window. Overall, it’s clear that it’s not only the Chances who have gotten a Hitchcock-inspired makeover, but the entire neighborhood, too.

It’s on one of these walks that Burt trips, breaks his leg, and ends up needing a wheelchair — just like Jimmy Stewart’s Jeff. That’s when things really go full Hitchcock, seeing as Burt is stuck with a clear view of their new backyard neighbors, currently inhabiting what they mostly refer to as the weirdo house. Fully armed with a toy telescope, he starts spying on the neighbors to pass the time and eventually stumbles on something alarming. The suspense reaches critical levels when they hear yelling and crashing sounds from the weirdo house, but they can’t necessarily call the police since they’ve cried wolf a couple of times. While maintaining that eerie element, the episode never shies away from its innate goofiness. There’s even a horrible James Stewart imitation, courtesy of Burt, that really takes things to another level. From snoopy neighbors to odd disappearances and a ton of wild theories, the episode seamlessly weaves elements of Raising Hope and Rear Window.

Related 'Glee': 10 Best Tribute Episodes, Ranked "I'm gonna be famous if it's the last thing I do."

‘Raising Hope’ Had a Knack For Delivering Perfect Pop Culture References

Close

The Hitchcock-inspired episode was nothing short of epic, but it wasn’t Raising Hope’s only nod to pop culture. The great director’s influence is front and center, but what really makes the episode stand out is how it blends that classic 50’s suspense with the everyday chaos of the Chance family. In Season 2, Episode 10, "It’s a Hopeful Life," the Chances find themselves in their version of Frank Capra’s 1946 Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life. However, staying true to what makes Raising Hope beloved, the episode adds a crazy and heartfelt twist putting Hope (played by Baylie and Rylie Cregut) center stage. The episode reimagines a world without her, and it goes without saying that the Chances completely fall apart without her cherub-like influence. The episode also manages to sneak in a nod to A Charlie Brown Christmas, with Maw Maw (Cloris Leachman) stepping in as Jimmy’s unlikely guide through his alternate reality. With a fair share of heartfelt and nostalgic moments, the show put its fresh spin on pop culture tributes.

In Season 4, Episode 18, "Dinner with TV Tropes," Raising Hope leans heavily into a rich pool of sitcom knowledge. The episode features references from family favorites like Full House, Family Matters, Diff'rent Strokes, and Happy Days. One of the standout moments is when Dancing Dan literally “jumps the shark,” an ode to one of the most famous TV moments from Happy Days. Here’s the thing, the episode doesn’t just jumble the references in there, they’re woven into the narrative with elements that Raising Hope is distinctly known for.

By the time you reach "Yo Zappa Do" Part 2 (Season 3, Episode 16), the show continues to embrace pop culture in its usual playful way. This time, you’ll find nods to the likes of The Goonies as well as The Jerry Springer Show. Then, who can forget that hilarious dig at another one of Garcia’s brainchildren, My Name is Earl? Basically, Burt kicks an NBC executive in the nether region, which is a little measure of payback for the show’s premature cancelation. Moments like these, among others, established Raising Hope as more than just your run-of-the-mill sitcom; it’s a celebration of film and TV history.

You can stream Raising Hope on Hulu in the U.S.

Raising Hope Jimmy Chance, a 23-year-old man who skims pools for a living, has a chance romantic encounter with Lucy, a wanted felon. When he visits Lucy in prison months later, Jimmy discovers that she gave birth to a baby he must now raise -- with his family's help. Jimmy's family includes his parents, who have no interest in helping to raise their grandchild, and his grandmother, Maw Maw, who can barely care for herself ... let alone a baby. Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl") created and executive produces the family comedy. Release Date September 21, 2010 Cast Shannon Woodward , Garret Dillahunt , Cloris Leachman Lucas Neff , Gregg Binkley , Martha Plimpton Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4 Website http://www.facebook.com/RaisingHope

Watch on Hulu