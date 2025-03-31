Theresa Caputo’s Lifetime show Raising Spirits Season 1 first launched in January 2024, and it immediately hooked Long Island Medium fans eager to see the famous medium in a new light. However, now, after a hiatus of sorts, that left many fans waiting for more episodes to materialize with no update on the same, Matthew Ostrom has ended all speculations and has insinuated that the project is moving full steam ahead. The film producer recently talked about all his shows and non-fiction shows at length.

In a March 30, 2025, interview with TVInsider, Ostrom revealed that his collaboration with Caputo remains strong, thanks in large part to her remarkable and “really dynamic personality.” The Swamp People producer credited her authentic approach to mediumship for setting her apart from others in the same space. During the interview, Ostrom, while praising Caputo’s ability to make people tear up, revealed how they got the head of development to buy six episodes of the show initially. Upon being asked whether Ostrom is still working with her on the new show Raising Spirits, his exact response was:

“Yes, she is at Lifetime. I call her a genre buster because for years people have tried to do shows with mediums. Any time someone would pitch us a show about a medium, we’d always compare them to Theresa, and there is nothing compared to her.”

'Raising Spirits' Serves a Fresh Take on Mediums