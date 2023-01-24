Thirty years into his cinematic career, Ralph Fiennes remains one of Hollywood's most acclaimed performers. The actor is back on the silver screen with another deliciously wicked character, Chef Julian Slowik, in the horror comedy The Menu, receiving positive reviews for his chilling portrayal.

Fiennes is no stranger to acclaim. Throughout his prolific career, he has received numerous accolades and nominations, including a Tony and two Oscar nominations. And while he has also starred in some questionable movies, his career is full of celebrated pictures with high ratings in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'The LEGO Batman Movie' (2017) - 90%

Not many would've guessed a movie based on LEGOs would be so good. However, The LEGO Movie proved its naysayers wrong, paving the way for The LEGO Batman Movie to follow suit. As the name implies, the movie centers on the Dark Knight as he goes against his arch-enemy, the Joker.

The film features an all-star cast, including Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, and Michael Cera. Ralph Fiennes voices Alfred, Batman's loyal butler, in a supporting but scene-stealing role. After all, Alfred is a key part of every Batman story, and this is no exception, with Fiennes' notorious posh but stern accent going brilliantly with Alfred's personality. The LEGO Batman Movie received very positive reviews from critics, making it one of the best-reviewed animated movies from the 2010s.

9 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014) - 92%

Wes Anderson's 2014 colorful comedy The Grand Budapest Hotel features arguably the best performance in Fiennes' long and esteemed career. The actor stars as M. Gustave, an accomplished concierge at the eponymous hotel, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a wealthy heiress.

The Grand Budapest Hotel features a massive cast of well-known performers -- everyone from F. Murray Abraham to Saoirse Ronan is there. However, it's Fiennes' film through and through, with the actor delivering a layered, charming, emotional, and unforgettable performance that should've earned him an Oscar nomination. The film was acclaimed by critics and audiences, receiving nine Oscar nominations and winning four.

8 'Skyfall' (2012) - 92%

Arguably the best film in the Daniel Craig Bond era, Skyfall is among the best action thrillers of the 2010s. The film sees Bond taking on Raoul Silva, a vengeful former MI6 agent with a personal grudge against M. Javier Bardem is a perfect foil for Craig, while Judi Dench delivers her best performance as M. Fiennes plays Gareth Mallory, chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee.

Skyfall is a showcase for Bardem and a swan song for Dench, whose M tragically dies at the end. Fiennes' character is obviously there to take over the position, even if he plays a mainly antagonistic role throughout the story. Skyfall received near-universal acclaim, with critics praising its story, performances, and production values. It received five Oscar nominations and won two, including one for Adele's now-iconic theme.

7 'Coriolanus' (2011) - 92%

Ralph Fiennes made his directorial debut with 2011's Coriolanus, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's eponymous tragedy. The film sees Fiennes play the titular character, a fearsome general who allies with his sworn enemy to destroy Rome after being expelled following a riot. Gerard Butler and Vanessa Redgrave also star.

Coriolanus keeps the tragedy's traditional Roman context but places it in a pseudo-modern Southern-European setting, resulting in an ambitious adaptation of one of Shakespeare's most underrated classics. Coriolanus received acclaim from critics, who praised Fiennes' choices and performance, the film's striking visuals, and the cast's supporting work.

6 'Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit' (2005) - 95%

A well-meaning and highly-entertaining parody of the classic Hammer Horror films of the 60s, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is perhaps Dreamworks' most underrated film. The film centers on the titular characters as they face a horde of rabbits plaguing their town before the annual Giant Vegetable Competition.

Fiennes voices Lord Victor Quartermaine, a snobbish rake and hunter courting Lady Tottington, voiced by Helena Bonham-Carter. Quartermaine acts as the film's villain, with Fiennes' recognizable voice going perfectly with the character's cruel and posh ways. Wallace & Gromit received acclaim from critics and won the 2006 Oscar for Best Animated Feature, making it one of Dreamworks' highest-rated movies.

5 'Quiz Show' (1994) - 96%

Robert Redford's Quiz Show stars John Turturro, Rob Morrow, and Fiennes. The film explored the Twenty One quiz show scandal, in which contestant Herbie Stempel accused the show of being rigged, leading to an investigation by Congressional investigator Dick Goodwin. Fiennes plays the wealthy and haughty Charles Van Doren, who becomes Goodwin's main suspect.

Quiz Show is a fascinating and tense exploration of a well-known scandal, elevated by Redford's confident skill and a trio of electric performances by Turturro, Morrow, and Fiennes. It received praise from critics and numerous accolades and nominations, including four Oscar nominations. However, it won none.

4 'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part 2' (2011) - 96%

Fiennes made a career out of playing villains, but Lord Voldemort might be his most famous baddie. The revered actor played the Dark Lord in four Harry Potter films, with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 being the highest-rated. The film features Harry's final stand against Voldemort.

Deathly Hallows - Part 2is the culmination of a decade of continuous storytelling, bringing the massive Harry Potter to a highly-effective, epic, and emotional end. Fiennes gives his all as Voldemort, delivering a suitably deranged performance that lives up to the character's now iconic reputation. The film earned acclaim from critics, who celebrated it as a perfect ending for the franchise.

3 'The Hurt Locker' (2009) - 97%

Kathryn Bigelow's 2009 war thriller The Hurt Locker is a modern classic. The story follows an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team in the Iraq War who become targets of insurgents shortly after a new Sargeant takes the operation's reigns. The film stars an ensemble cast led by Jeremy Renner, including Anthony Mackie and Guy Pearce. Fiennes plays a supporting role as the leader of a Private Military Company unit.

The Hurt Locker received universal acclaim for its realistic and effective portrayal of the war in Iraq. Fiennes has an extended but memorable scene in the film's first act, bringing his now well-known intensity to the role. The film received nine Oscar nominations, including one for Renner. It won Best Picture, with Bigelow becoming the first woman to win Best Director.

2 'Kubo And The Two Strings' (2016) - 97%

Laika's Kubo and the Two Strings is one of the most stunning and underrated animated films in recent memory. Directed by Travis Knight in his feature directorial debut, the film revolves around Kubo, a young boy on a quest to defeat his mother's twin sisters and evil grandfather, who stole his eye as a child.

The film features an all-star voice cast, including Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Rooney Mara, and Fiennes. As the Moon King -- the story's main villain -- Fiennes delivers a suitably menacing performance that enhances an already impressive story. Kubo and the Two Strings received universal acclaim, including two Oscar nominations. However, it won none and was a box-office disappointment.

1 Schindler's List (1993) - 98%

Steven Spielberg's epic masterpiece Schindler's List is among the most influential and acclaimed movies of the 20th century. The film tells the real-life story of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who saved thousands of Polish-Jewish refugees during World War II. Liam Neeson plays Schindler alongside Ben Kingsley as the Jewish accountant Itzhak Stern. Meanwhile, Fiennes plays Amon Göth, an SS officer and the film's primary antagonist, delivering a chilling and nuanced portrayal of wartime evil.

Schindler's List is a jarring and heart-wrenching portrayal of war. The film received acclaimed from critics and was a massive box office success. It received twelve Oscar nominations, including Neeson for Best Actor and Fiennes for Best Supporting Actor, and won seven, including Best Picture and Best Director.

