Ralph Fiennes has appeared in a wide variety of projects that have showcased his talents over the years. He has appeared in dramas, comedies, and everything in between. He has received critical acclaim for these performances, and has won numerous awards. Fiennes has appeared in massive franchises and quirky smaller projects, which demonstrates his range. He has a history of creating deeply compelling characters who are worth investing in.

So many of Ralph Fiennes' roles highlight his ability to delve into a character's psyche. Some of his movies, like Coriolanus, demonstrate his knack for taking well-known characters and giving them new life. Other movies, like Schindler's List, highlight Fiennes' ability to portray despicable characters with no redeeming qualities. The best movies with Ralph Fiennes are those that see him play complex and memorable characters.

10 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Directed by Wes Anderson

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

The Grand Budapest Hotel takes place in a fictional mountain resort in a fictional European country. Fiennes stars as Monsieur Gustave H., a hotel concierge who is accused of murdering a wealthy socialite (Tilda Swinton). In different hands, this story could have been a dark and gritty murder mystery. Instead, the story focuses on Gustave's journey to avoid approaching tyranny in his country and to clear his name.

Fiennes' performance in The Grand Budapest Hotel is charming and grounded even while the story sometimes verges on the fantastical. The Grand Budapest Hotel gives Fiennes the opportunity to showcase his range by having him play a man with impeccable comedic timing in the face of often serious stakes. This is an example of Fiennes' ability to have fun with a character while playing him with complete earnestness.