The Return is set to hit theatres next month, and it looks like a must-watch for fans of classical and ancient history. The epic is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Uberto Pasolini and at its head are Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche, portraying Odysseus and Penelope in what has been described as a "gritty retelling" of Homer's epic poem, "Odyssey", in which the story focuses on Odysseus's return to Ithaca after 20 years, only to find his wife besieged by suitors and his son, Telemachus, in peril. The movie also happens to mark the third collaboration between Fiennes and Binoche, following their previous acclaimed work together in The English Patient and Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights.

The featurette showcases Fiennes, explaining where Odysseus features in the movie and describing where he finds himself in Ithaca after two decades away, along with some of the extraordinary depictions of violence, while Binoche extolls the joys and merits of taking part in such a meaningful production. The official logline for the film can be found below:

After 20 years away, Odysseus (Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognizable. The King has returned from the Trojan War, but much has changed in his kingdom. His beloved wife Penelope (Binoche) is a prisoner in her own home, hounded by suitors vying to be king. Their son Telemachus faces death at the hands of these suitors, who see him as merely an obstacle to their pursuit of the kingdom. Odysseus has also changed—scarred by his experience of the Trojan War, he is no longer the mighty warrior from years past— but he must rediscover his strength in order to win back all that he has lost.

How Good Is 'The Return'?

Early reactions to the film have been extremely positive. On the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the film is sitting at an 85% positive rating from 13 reviews to date. Critics have praised the "inherent and sweeping tragedy" that makes the film feel particularly epic. Collider's Jason Gorber hailed the performances and the dedication to sticking to the source material in his review:

"With bold performances, a strong vision for the source material, and a wise decision to focus on this under-represented portion of this narrative, The Return makes for an effective character piece that proves these stories are not only timeless, they’re as timely as ever."

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024, and is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on December 6, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on The Return and be sure to check out our exclusive featurette in the player above.