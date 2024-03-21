The Big Picture See Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma in a modern take on Macbeth in select theaters May 2 and 5 only!

Directed by Simon Godwin, this production features a star-studded cast and innovative set design.

Macbeth has a rich history on film, with adaptations ranging from silent movies to modern retellings.

Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma have taken the stage in London for an acclaimed new production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth, and for a limited time only, you'll be able to see it from the comfort of your local movie theater. In advance of the play moving to Washington DC for an already sold-out run, Trafalgar Releasing will show a filmed version of the production in select theaters for two days only, May 2 and 5. Trafalgar has released a new trailer for the production, which was filmed especially for a cinematic presentation in London, England. The trailer shows off Fiennes, Varma, and the rest of the cast in modern-day garb as Fiennes delivers Macbeth's famous dagger soliloquy.

The production is directed by Simon Godwin, and features costume and set design by Frankie Bradshaw. In addition to Fiennes and Varma, the cast also features Ben Allen as Ross, Ewan Black as Malcolm, Levi Brown as Angus, Jonathan Case as Seyton, Danielle Fiamanya as Second Witch, Keith Fleming as King Duncan/Siward, Michael Hodgson as Second Murderer, Lucy Mangan as First Witch, Jake Neads as First Murderer/Donalbain, Richard Pepper as Lennox, Steffan Rhodri as Banquo, Rose Riley as Menteith, Lola Shalam as Third Witch, Rebecca Scroggs as Lady Macduff/Doctor, Ethan Thomas as Fleance, and Ben Turner as Macduff. Tickets can now be bought at MacbethInCinemas.com.

When Else Has 'Macbeth' Been Filmed?

One of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies, Macbeth has been an inspiration to filmmakers worldwide since the silent era. Orson Welles starred in and directed a movie adaptation of the play in 1948, and Roman Polanski directed a bloody, gloomy version of the play following his wife Sharon Tate's murder The play has been adapted into other languages, time periods, and cultures; Akira Kurosawa brought the story into feudal Japan for Throne of Blood, which starred Toshiro Mifune as its central character, while the late Irrfan Khan starred in Maqbool, a film that transplanted the tale into a modern-day Bollywood gangster epic. Several other stage productions of Macbeth have been filmed for posterity, including a notable 2010 version with Patrick Stewart. In 2015, Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard starred in a well-received version of the play staged as a historical drama. Most recently, Joel Coen wrote and directed The Tragedy of Macbeth for A24, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the lead roles.

On-screen, Fiennes can next be seen in The Return, where he will play the aged hero Odysseus, and the Papal thriller Conclave. Varma will lend her voice to the Bride of Frankenstein in the DC animated series Creature Commandos, and will appear in the upcoming season of Doctor Who.

Macbeth will screen in select theaters on May 2 and 5, 2024; tickets can be ordered now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Macbeth below.

