Let's face it; Ralph Fiennes is "fine" indeed. The two-time Oscar-nominated actor, who's currently starring in the Catholic drama, Conclave, has the face, the accent, and the talent to pull off any debonair role thrown his way. Although Fiennes is more famously recognized for playing the Dark Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise, the English star has proven his versatility through several genres — especially romance!

When it comes to rom-coms in the early 2000s, Maid in Manhattan has carved out a special place within the romance community. Released in 2002, the cosmopolitan fairytale mixes humor, heart, and workplace ethics, following the romance between a New York hotel maid and single mother, Marisa Ventura (Jennifer Lopez), and a wealthy, rising politician, Christopher Marshall (Fiennes). The film uses the Cinderella blueprint to explore class divides and identity, adding an air of relatability to its script. While Maid in Manhattan is predictable, the new-to-Netflix film is carried by the performances of its two leads, particularly Ralph Fiennes, who delivers one of his most charming roles to date.

'Maid in Manhattan' Is John Hughes's Modern Love Letter to Cinderella

Under the pseudonym Edmond Dantès, the story for Maid in Manhattan was written by none other than the iconic filmmaker John Hughes. According to Variety, the cult favorite rom-com would have marked Hughes's return to directing after 10 years, with Hilary Swank booked to play the female lead at the time, but the director left the project and Hong Kong-American film director Wayne Wong took the reins. With Ralph Fiennes signing onto the production after Lopez, the "Big Apple" romance was luckily granted all the cinematic elements it needed to transform into an enduring, modern fairytale.

The premise of Maid in Manhattan is rooted in mistaken identity. Marisa Ventura is a single mother from the Bronx who works tirelessly as a maid in a luxury Manhattan hotel, hoping to provide a better future for her young son. One day, while trying on a guest's expensive clothes, she’s mistaken for a wealthy woman by Christopher Marshall, who is staying at the hotel. Christopher, an ambitious yet kind-hearted politician, is smitten with Marisa, unaware of her true occupation. The Cinderella story follows their blossoming romance as Marisa wrestles with her desire for love and her fear of rejection once her true background is revealed.

The "rags-to-riches" genre is well-trodden, but Maid in Manhattan gives it a contemporary spin by setting the narrative in present-day New York and making Marisa an aspirational, grounded character. This context not only makes the movie relatable but also adds a layer of social commentary as it underscores class disparities, something not often seen in big studio rom-coms. Manhattan also taps into the universal hustle for upward mobility and true love while subtly challenging the assumptions we make about people based on their jobs or backgrounds.

'Maid in Manhattan' Gives Ralph Fiennes the Canvas to Show off His Magnetic Charm

Ralph Fiennes is primarily known for intense, dramatic roles like in Schindler’s List and The English Patient. His portrayal of Voldemort only tied the knot around his reputation for playing villainous characters. However, his role as Christopher in Maid in Manhattan gave the acclaimed actor the chance to show off his magnetic "rizz" and ability to bring complexity to a romantic lead.

Fiennes portrays Christopher as more than a wealthy politician; he is warm, respectful, and thoughtful, a man who sees past Marisa’s exterior and falls for her sincerity and strength. Fiennes manages to capture Christopher’s privileged background without making him arrogant, giving the character a genuine charm that feels essential as the film's "prince charming." Unlike other rom-com protagonists who can sometimes come across as self-absorbed, Fiennes’s performance elevates Christopher from a wealthy archetype to someone who genuinely values connection.

Even more, his fiery chemistry with Jennifer Lopez is what drives the film forward. Fiennes and Lopez play off each other beautifully, creating an undeniable chemistry. Their spark is the main reason behind Maid in Manhattan's box office draw (it earned over $150 million at the global box office) and why fans continue to revisit it today. Fiennes and Lopez make their characters’ class differences feel like an obstacle they sincerely want to overcome, rather than a superficial plot point. Together, the co-stars gift viewers a swoon-worthy, whirlwind love story that crosses boundaries.

Even after 22 years, Maid in Manhattan is still loved because of the "it could happen to you" circumstance that many hopeless romantics adore. Ralph Fiennes’s performance as Christopher may not have earned him an Oscar nomination, but it's a standout in his career, showcasing a softer side of his personality. The modern Cinderella film captures the essence of a rom-com classic, offering a heartwarming message about love and self-acceptance.

Maid in Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan is now available to stream on Netflix.

