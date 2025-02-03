For myself and many others, the strongest aspect of Conclave was the fascinating dynamic between Ralph Fiennes’ sincere yet slightly naive Thomas and Stanley Tucci’s politically realist Aldo. Not only is there a comfort in the way these two veteran actors naturally bounce off of each other, but a dryness that fits in so well with the religious and political tones of the film. Great actor combinations are few and far between, and whilst they aren't often as prolific as Paul Newman and Robert Redford, they did work together before Conclave on the 2002 rom-com, Maid in Manhattan, and gave us a dynamic that is somehow similar yet different in many ways.

Maid in Manhattan follows Marissa (Jennifer Lopez), a maid at a fancy hotel, as she begins a relationship with Fiennes’ Chris, a Republican politician running for Senate, while his chief of staff, Tucci’s Jerry, runs around trying his best to run Chris’ election campaign. Whilst Tucci's character is arguably very similar to his later role in Conclave, Fiennes' charismatic performance increases the pacing of their dynamic, making it snappier and more comedic. However, certain aspects of the film's politics prevent the dynamic from landing as well as it could, as confusing and vague messaging distracts the viewer from the core narrative.

Tucci and Fiennes’ Dynamic Is the Best Part of ‘Maid in Manhattan'

Whilst Jennifer Lopez is in her element in a traditional 2000s rom-com, bringing the witty and strong energy to her role as always, it is Tucci and Fiennes who give us the best scenes with their back-and-forth dynamic. Both men give far more exuberant performances than in Conclave, obviously due to their younger age at this time but also the nature of politicians versus cardinals. However, when you look at it, Tucci’s Jerry and Aldo are incredibly similar. Both are realists trying to get Chis and Thomas (respectively) to toe the line for political favor; only this time around it's a Senate campaign, not a papal one.

It is in Fiennes’ performance where the dynamic truly takes a curve and changes. As a more arrogant and charismatic man, Chris is constantly ignoring Jerry’s orders, which leads to some comedic moments like Jerry desperately trying to block a gateway from the media so Chris can meet Marissa or having Jerry walk Chris' massive greyhound on the busy streets of New York. If Chris were more of a naive optimist, Jerry would probably be more toned down, and the dynamic would be quite similar to the one we see in Conclave. Instead, we see arguably a more personal relationship with their banter coming off as casual and natural.

‘Maid in Manhattan’s Politics Distract From the Core Narrative