Ralph Fiennes has such a track record of excellence that it’s almost easy to take him for granted. While his iconic performances in modern classics like Schindler’s List and The Grand Budapest Hotel have often been heralded, the truth is that Fiennes is constantly working and that many of his strongest works have been overlooked by the vast majority of moviegoers. Fiennes has shown a keen interest in period dramas and biopics, and the undervalued 2021 drama The Dig is a great example of both. While it sadly did not receive the attention that it deserved due to its release on Netflix at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Dig is an intensely moving tribute to real heroes that features Fiennes at his most powerful.

What Is ‘The Dig’ About?

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by John Preston, The Dig stars Fiennes as the archeologist Basil Brown, who attained a degree of notoriety for his excavations in England during the early 20th century. Brown was later hired by the wealthy landowner Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan) to begin digging near the mounds at her rural estate in Sutton Hoo, where he discovers that there may be evidence of the remains of an Anglo-Saxon ship that had been left intact since the Viking era. Brown is a rather secluded man who has trouble explaining the nuanced nature of his profession to other people but steadily grows a deep friendship with Edith and her son, Robert (Archie Barnes). Despite the extensive efforts that Brown makes to ensure that the craftsmanship of the ancient vessel is preserved, the completion of the archeological mission is put into question during the outbreak of World War II.

The Dig is a very old-fashioned style historical drama, and at times the methodical pacing risks becoming lethargic. Nonetheless, Fiennes does a great job at showing why this specific archaeological mission means so much to Brown, which justifies the film’s extreme attention to detail. Fiennes explores the humility of Brown, who only reluctantly agrees to take a wage increase from Edith upon her insistence; he is a professional who takes satisfaction in the work itself and does not feel like he is owed anything because what he is doing is in the best interest of historians. Nonetheless, Fiennes shows how Brown’s enthusiasm grows as she realizes how groundbreaking his discovery actually is. This certainly contributes to the rising action and allows the story to feel more exciting, but it also makes for a startling moment of reality when the beginnings of the Nazi conflict threaten to undo all the hard work that Brown has done.

Ralph Fiennes Brings Dignity and Nuance to 'The Dig'

​​​​

Fiennes adds specificity to his performance that makes The Dig an engaging character study, and not just an impressive recreation of an amazing true story. What’s most interesting is the commentary that the film contains about the nature of discovery — although Brown and Edith come from very different social classes, they are able to bond over the possibility of finding something that would be remembered well past their lifetime. Much of The Dig succeeds by getting into the details of Brown’s unique line of work, but there are some more emotional moments that emerge from his mentorship of Robert. Since Robert’s father died several years before the beginning of the excavation, Brown becomes a paternal figure in his life, as they share a common love of astronomy. It is in these moments in which Fiennes is able to show a degree of vulnerability that is somewhat unexpected.

It certainly contains a more truthful depiction of archeology than what audiences could expect to see in Indiana Jones or The Mummy, but The Dig offers a very unique perspective on war that shows the human costs of a massive conflict. Many war films are almost exclusively based on combat, yet The Dig examines why the protection of art and history is still vital during challenging times. Fiennes may be playing an idiosyncratic, and occasionally grumpy British archaeologist, but he’s also showing a unique aspect of heroism that warrants more attention.

The Dig In Suffolk, England, a self-taught archaeologist and a landowner collaborate to dig up ancient burial mounds on her property, leading to a significant discovery that captures the nation’s attention. Amidst the looming shadow of war, their joint effort not only highlights historical treasures but also weaves a story of human connection and resilience. Release Date January 29, 2021 Director Simon Stone Cast Carey Mulligan , Ralphi Fiennes , Lily James Johnny Flynn , Stephen Worrall , Danny Webb , Archie Barnes , Robert Wilfort Runtime 112 Minutes Main Genre Drama

The Dig is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix