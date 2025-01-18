When seeing that Ralph Fiennes only has two Oscar nominations to his name, I instinctively assumed that one of them was for The Grand Budapest Hotel. His role as Monsieur Gustave, owner and operator of the titular hotel, has been fondly remembered as one of the most richly drawn characters in Wes Anderson's impressive oeuvre. But thanks to the 2015 Oscars, Fiennes got shut out of being properly recognized for one of the most vital roles of his career, one that stuck around far longer in the zeitgeist than many of the Best Actor candidates that Fiennes should have been up against.

Gustave is A Man of Principle

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Gustave H. is nothing less than the ultimate refined gentleman, who sees his duty to the maintenance of his beloved Grand Budapest Hotel as a representation of his core values. He believes fervently in the notion of civilization, of being courteous and respectful to all he comes across, doing the most he can for his patrons. He aspires for his hotel to be a refuge from all the troubles of the world, most notably the fascist regime fighting for control of the country his hotel resides in. When his beloved mistress, the wealthy Madame D. (Tilda Swinton), mysteriously dies and leaves her most prized possession to him, he's sent on a journey that will force him to confront just how strong his ideology is in the face of true adversity. Wes Anderson protagonists are often asked to silently suffer in private turmoil, but M. Gustave stands apart from them in the delicate frothiness with which he keeps his composure. Rather than being burdened by unspoken pain, he's invigorated by a belief that keeps his worst impulses in check, and that's where Ralph Fiennes wonderfully shines.

Gustave Fights Fascism With a Poetic Soul

Fiennes has long perfected carrying the full force of his emotions just under an opaque surface, which makes him an ideal fit for the Wes Anderson mode of acting. Anderson's films aren't simply meticulously handcrafted and precisely symmetrical, they thrive on having the actors suggest all the emotions that the characters are too traumatized or too sheltered or too depressed to be fully in touch with. Some performers can come off stilted or too cold when trying to switch into Anderson mode, but Fiennes always feels so alive, sparkling with the wit of a 1930s screwball comedy actor, even when displaying barely any emotion. In Fiennes' hands, Gustave is a marvelous study of human contradiction, as his propensity for sophistication and demure politeness covers tremendous anger and vitriol for those who violate his sense of decorum.

There's a pervasive irony in Gustave being positioned as vehemently anti-fascist, as his values of traditional pacifism and obedience to societal norms tend to play right into the hands of fascist ideology. That sounds like a punchline, but Fiennes' gossimmer performance makes even his harsh insults seem to come from a place of love rather than of hate, with his poetically charged words unfurling from his mouth like gumdrops. By Anderson's standards, there's something almost transgressive about the masculine domination of fascism having its resistance be led by the more tender and feminine force of Gustave's conviction. While that softness and composure is key to why his performance is so touching, it may also be the very thing that prevented him from Oscar validation.

The Oscars Still Struggle to Notice Quiet Acting