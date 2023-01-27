The cast for the upcoming horror film, The Pope's Exorcist grows more prominent as an exclusive via Bloody Disgusting reports that Ralph Ineson, best known for starring in films such as The Witch, will be lending his voice to the upcoming movie's demonic entity. Additional details about his role in the movie have yet to be revealed. However, the film will be based on the real-life Catholic priest, Father Gabriele Amorth, who performed thousands of exorcisms for the Vatican during his life.

He joins the film's star Russell Crowe who is set to play Amorth. Additional cast members for the upcoming horror film include Laurel Marsden (Ms. Marvel)​, Cornell S. John (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Alex Essoe, who previously starred in Doctor Sleep, with newcomer Peter DeSouza-Feighoney, Daniel Zovatto, best known for past horror films such as Don't Breathe, and Franco Nero (John Wick: Chapter 2), who is set to star in the movie as the Pope.

Julius Avery, best known for directing Overlord in 2018 and last year's Samaritan, helms the upcoming horror project with Evan Spiliotopoulos, who previously penned The Unholy, attached as writer for the current draft of the film's screenplay, which Chuck MacLean reworked. The film's script is based on original drafts by Chester Hastings and R. Dean McCreary, which were then additionally revised by Michael Petroni. 2.0 Entertainment​​​​​​​'s Doug Belgrad serves as a producer on the upcoming film alongside Eddie Siebert​​​​​​​, president of Loyola Productions, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz.

Ineson is known for his signature baritone voice, which lends itself perfectly to an evil demonic force that the characters of the film will face. Many may remember Ineson for his roles in iconic films, such as both parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and The Witch by director Robert Eggers, where he played William, the father figure of the film's central family.

Most recently, he starred in several prominent films, such as The Green Knight, where he played the titular character, alongside minor roles in The Tragedy of Macbeth and The Northman, another movie by Eggers. Alongside his role as the demonic entity in The Pope's Exorcist, Ineson is also set to star in True Love, a science fiction flick from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards, and Misanthrope​​​​​​​, an upcoming thriller by Damián Szifron.

The Pope's Exorcist will be released on April 7.