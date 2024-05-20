The Big Picture Ralph Ineson brings an otherworldly presence to his role in The Green Knight, hinting at his potential as Galactus.

Marvel Studios is lining up some top-tier talent for The Fantastic Four, with a new round of casting choices that includes Ralph Ineson as the world-devouring Galactus. While details about Galactus' role - and the film's overall plot - remain scarce, Ineson's tongue-in-cheek reaction to the news suggests that he's committed to giving his all. It's an approach that he's deployed throughout his roles in various films, most notably The Green Knight. Ineson's performance as the titular knight created a haunting, magnetic character that proves he can supply Galactus with the presence that the character requires. It's also a surreal fantasy film that's worthy of a watch.

The Green Knight draws its narrative from the epic poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, which remains one of the more popular pieces of King Arthur's myth. Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) and the rest of the Knights of the Round Table are celebrating Christmas Day when the Green Knight (Ineson) visits and makes a request of the knights: he will accept any blow from them if he's allowed to return it in kind within one year. Gawain accepts, decapitating the Knight with the sword of his uncle, King Arthur (Sean Harris). But the Knight picks up his head and puts it back on, leading Gawain on a quest to find him and uphold his end of the bargain.

What follows is a surreal fantasy film that expands upon the original text, as Gawain encounters a ghost named Winifred (Erin Kellyman) and a valley populated with giants. It's a far cry from other films that have adapted Arthurian lore; many of them, such as Excalibur and The Sword in the Stone, choose to focus on the life, rise to power, and/or death of Arthur. The Green Knight is only too happy to remind viewers that there are more characters than Arthur within the Arthurian legend, and that they each have a compelling story to tell.

Ralph Ineson’s Performance in 'The Green Knight' Is Top Tier

The Green Knight is carried by several powerful performances, most notably Patel's Gawain - whose quest to prove himself worthy of the Round Table forms the backbone of the film. But Ineson also deserves praise for his performance as the Green Knight. Despite only appearing in a handful of scenes, his presence looms large throughout the film. When the film finally brings Gawain and the Green Knight face to face, it leads to a surprisingly tender moment where the Knight caresses Gawain's face and says "Well done, my brave knight. Now... off with your head." What should be an ominous declaration is instead delivered with warmth and a little humor - showcasing that Ineson took writer/director David Lowery's advice to heart. "Ralph playing the Green Knight, my direction to him at the end of the movie was to play the Green Knight as Santa Claus. And he understood exactly what that meant and delivered perfectly," Lowery told Variety.

Lowery and his production team also worked to make the Green Knight seem like a truly otherworldly figure. While Sir Gawain and the Green Knight describes the Green Knight as wearing a cloak and having green skin, in the film, he seems to have skin that's made of bark, with vines growing all over his body. This was accomplished with prosthetics crafted by Barry Gower, and the end result looks as though Ineson is a living, walking tree. Lowery also had Ineson stand atop platforms during the Knight's introductory scene, making it look like he's towering over every knight of the Round Table.

The Green Knight and Galactus Share a Number of Traits

At first glance, the Green Knight and Galactus seem like two completely different characters. However, the duo share more than a few traits in common, including the fact that they're both forces of nature who only appear human. Fantastic Four co-creator Jack Kirby would even compare Galactus to mythological deities, saying "Galactus in actuality is a sort of god. He is beyond reproach, beyond anyone's opinion. In a way he is kind of a Zeus, who fathered Hercules." When Galactus first appears in Fantastic Four #48, he towers over the entire Earth - a sight that would put the fear of God in anyone.

Much like the Green Knight, Galactus also proves to be a formidable force. The Four are constantly overshadowed by the sheer power he wields; it's only with the help of his former herald, the Silver Surfer, and the weapon known as the Ultimate Nullifier that they're able to drive him off Earth. The Green Knight proved that Ineson can play an otherworldly force of nature, and if he can bring a fraction of that energy to Galactus it will make The Fantastic Four a standout - and maybe help folks forget about that one time Galactus was a giant space hurricane.

