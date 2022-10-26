If you’re a Karate Kid fan, a Cobra Kai fan, and/or have any interest in what it can be like to be a key part of a beloved, long-lasting franchise, Ralph Macchio’s new book, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, is essential.

In Waxing On, Macchio shares what it was like when he first scored the role of Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 smash hit, The Karate Kid, and digs into how things progressed for the franchise and for his career thereafter. The book is loaded with behind-the-scenes insight including the importance of Macchio’s connection with the legendary Pat Morita, how he responded to Elisabeth Shue being written out of the film franchise in one single line of dialogue in The Karate Kid Part II, what it was like when he found out Will Smith was remaking the original film, and loads more.

They’re all great stories on their own, but they’re also infused with one of the book’s most entrancing and heartening qualities. It’s one big celebration of a franchise that made an indelible impression on pop culture, changed lives, and continues to do so to this day.

Image via Columbia Pictures

With Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me now available for purchase, I got the chance to catch up with Macchio to hear about his experience putting the book together, a process that began at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Macchio set the scene as it pertained to Cobra Kai; “Season 3 of Cobra Kai was in the can and YouTube was no longer going to continue and [it] had not landed at Netflix yet, but we did have those 10 episodes in our back pocket.” That meant Macchio had some time on his hands to work on the book proposal, a proposal that wound up being something that sparked “a great deal of interest from many publishers.”

Once you dig into the memories Macchio shares, you’ll see why. Not only does he discuss what it was like to experience certain parts of the journey as they were happening, but he also adds additional layers of insight by reprocessing the moments with hindsight. A specific example? How he handled Ali Mills’ [Shue] abrupt removal from the film franchise. Here’s how Macchio put it:

“Looking at what it must have been like for her to be written out of the original film in one line of dialogue in the Karate Kid Part II, I was always so wrapped up at that point in my life. I was heading out to do a movie called Teachers right after Karate Kid. I had Crossroads in development that I was going to shoot. I was then following up with the De Niro play on Broadway. I was wrapped up into my own thing. And as I was writing that chapter, because we got to deal with that narratively in Season 3 of Cobra Kai, what happened to Ali with an I and what was the truth, and it was emotional to shoot that stuff [with] the three of us together, which made all you fans very, very happy. And she was so, so great coming back to do that. So there's an example of me for the first time saying, you know what? Ralph today would've picked up the phone. Ralph today probably would've had maybe an understanding of what she went through instead of just being so, I would not call myself self-absorbed. I was busy. I was busy and I was young.”

Image via Columbia Pictures

The original book proposal was written during Macchio’s post-Season 3 downtime, after Shue's Ali made her return to the franchise, but the writing of the book itself actually crossed over with the filming of Cobra Kai Season 4 and 5, and that crossover had a profound effect on Macchio. He explained:

“Writing about Pat and I and John Avildsen and making some of those iconic scenes from the film, and then stepping on the Cobra Kai set and seeing Tanner Buchanan as Robby or Xolo Maridueña as Miguel … in playing those scenes with them from the perspective of the sensei or teacher, life has moved on. I'm now not the 17-year-old kid or even the make believe 16-year-old kid I was. That was emotional to write about where it all began and how it's still living and breathing, and without John Avildsen and Pat Morita, so it was emotional.”

Morita may no longer be with us, but his influence lives on in a number of forms. You can see it in the Cobra Kai narrative, of course, but Macchio also found certain qualities of Morita's in one particular Cobra Kai star, Jacob Bertrand.

“Jacob is great at this, it's the ability to come in and out of it in a snap of a finger. He'll just be cracking jokes, prankster-ing, and cry, and then back. Pat Morita would do that, too. He'd do the great Miyagi drunk scene, tears in his eyes of losing his wife and child in the internment camps, and then we'd cut and he'd have a few fart jokes for me and make me laugh. And it would take me 10 minutes to get back into character. So I marvel at people that are able to do that.”

Image via Netflix

Hopes are high that Macchio will be able to continue to marvel at his Cobra Kai co-stars for many more seasons. At this point in time, Cobra Kai has not received the official Season 6 renewal from Netflix, but Macchio remains hopeful that time will come, and also that the Karate Kid franchise will grow even further.

“It has become a little bit the Marvel Cinematic — Karate Kid cinematic universe. There are other ideas, other spinoff ideas, more length to the Cobra Kai series, although we don't have an official Season 6 pick up yet. That's the question I’ve been getting at every interview. We don't have that yet, but we feel confident thanks to all you folks that want to watch it that we’ll have more life in what was born in the fall of 1983 when we were making this movie, The Karate Kid. Who knew?”

Looking for more from Macchio on Waxing On and the future of Cobra Kai? Be sure to check out our full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article!