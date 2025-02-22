In the Top 10 on Netflix recently was the 2008 action flick called Rambo. Sometimes called Rambo IV, Rambo: The Fight Continues, or simply John Rambo, the film was the first sequel to the franchise in 20 years, as the title character (played masterfully by Sylvester Stallone) is thrust back into action when a group of Christian missionaries in Burma are kidnapped by a military group. The film itself is incredibly engaging, showing Rambo as a man aimlessly wandering the world in search of peace, only to find himself constantly at war. Of course, even more impressive is that the praises of Rambo were sung by none other than David Morrell, the author of the original First Blood novel, on which the whole franchise is based.

'First Blood's Author Said the Violence in Sylvester Stallone's 'Rambo' Has a Purpose

Image via Lionsgate Films

It goes without saying that Stallone (who also directed the picture, and does so masterfully) gives the performance of his life here. Not only does he offer an emotional depth to John Rambo that was missing from the second and third films in the franchise, but it felt largely in step with the character we remember from the original First Blood. However, the film was criticized by many for its pacing and sheer display of violence. Yet, author David Morrell was incredibly pleased. "The level of violence might not be for everyone, but it has a serious intent," he noted to fans on a forum on his website. "This is the first time that the tone of my novel First Blood has been used in any of the movies. It's spot-on in terms of how I imagined the character — angry, burned-out, and filled with self-disgust because Rambo hates what he is and yet knows it's the only thing he does well."

Additionally, the author praised the film for its ability to not just wrestle with Rambo's highly erratic emotional state, but its ability to get philosophical as well. "The most telling line of dialogue is, 'I didn’t kill for my country. I killed for myself. And for that, I don’t believe God can forgive me,'" Morrell notes. "While that statement is in keeping with my novel First Blood, it’s jaw-dropping when compared with the dialogue in the second and third Rambo films." Indeed, while the author explains that many of the other Rambo movies felt like a cross between a Western and a Tarzan adaptation, the 2008 Rambo stands above the rest as a complex look at a Vietnam veteran haunted by his life of violence. Of course, Morrell had his problems with the film too, specifically its underdeveloped villains and errors when it comes to specific drugs, but that didn't keep him from enjoying the picture.

The 2008 'Rambo' Movie Was Banned in Burma