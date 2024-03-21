The Big Picture One of the largest differences between the movie and book Rambo is that the movie emphasizes a more human connection with the audience.

Differences in the novel and movie include Rambo's iconic knife, plot details, and the treatment of human life.

The book Rambo kills everyone, the film Rambo wounds instead, showing a more sympathetic side of his character.

In 1972, author David Morell released First Blood, a novel about a war veteran named Rambo, who is wronged by the police chief of a Kentucky town and wages a one-man war against the local and state police as a result. The book was a success with the public and with critics. Ten years later, the film adaptation, also titled First Blood, hit movie screens. The film, starring Sylvester Stallone, was also a success, launching a franchise built around the increasingly incredible feats of one-man army John Rambo. Like practically any film based on a novel, certain liberties are taken for creative purposes and running length. While not the biggest sinner, First Blood also has its fair share of differences from the book that inspired it.

The Biggest Difference Between 'First Blood' Is in Names

The first, and most telling, difference between the First Blood book and movie is all in a name. More specifically, the name of the protagonist. In the novel, the character is known only as Rambo. In the film, he is given a first name, John. John Rambo. It may seem minor, but it highlights the differences in each medium's intent. The Rambo of the novel is Morrell's "Everyman", for lack of a better word, a character that embodies the struggles of the Vietnam vets had in returning home, men scarred by the ravages of war, angered, devoid of purpose, and trying to find their place in a country that had turned its back on them. By giving Rambo a first name, the film is intent on giving moviegoers a more human connection with him, more man and less idea. This subtle difference puts the balance of both the book and the movie into perspective: book Rambo places no value on human life, whereas film John Rambo does.

William "Will" Teasle, played by Brian Dennehy in the film, may have the same name that he does in the book, but his title is different. In the book, he is Chief of Police Teasle, yet in the movie he is Sheriff Teasle. What is the difference, or, better yet, is there a difference at all? Indeed, there is. A sheriff is typically the highest-ranking office of a county, and is usually elected to the position. Police chiefs are bound to the city or town, and are either appointed by the mayor or by a police commission. Within the context of the story there isn't really a difference at all, and no explanation as to why the change was made. Perhaps "sheriff" just rolled off of Stallone's tongue better.

What Goes in Must Come Out in 'First Blood'

In the First Blood novel, the Vietnam War vet is hitchhiking in order to reach Madison County in Kentucky. In the movie, he walks into the town looking for a place to eat after learning that an old friend he came to visit had succumbed to cancer. Different purposes, same result: Sheriff/Police Chief Teasle escorts Rambo to the border and instructs him not to come back. Rambo tests Teasle in the novel by showing up two more times before being arrested, while in the film, Teasle sees Rambo coming back in, so Teasle turns around right away and arrests him. Once in prison, Rambo's personal effects are taken away. In the film, that includes Rambo's iconic knife, the one he carries with him in every franchise entry... but not in the book.

No Name Rambo from the book goes directly into the jail cell and is locked up. No drama. John Rambo is brutally assaulted by the deputy sheriff and other officers. Drama. In both cases, a deputy arrives with a razor to shave his hair, leading to two very different escapes. The razor triggers Movie Rambo's memories of being tortured at a POW camp, and he fights his way out of the station, steals a motorcycle and heads to the forest nearby. No deaths, with clothes. Novel Rambo loses it at the sight of the razor, takes it, slices through the deputy's abdomen, steals a motorcycle and finds shelter for the night with a good samaritan who offers it. With deaths, no clothes. Once a manhunt is launched, Rambo of book and film finds a cave in which to hide and plan his next steps, with rats for company in the film and bats in the novel.

Different Endings for 'First Blood'

The difference between the protagonist in the book and the film, as alluded to earlier, was the value placed on human life, and it's at this point that the difference changes the narrative. Both use the skills they learned to tackle the town's entire police force and members of the state police by themselves. In the film, Rambo uses guerilla tactics to take down each and every officer on his trail, wounding them to take them out of the chase. Again, only wounding them, making him more sympathetic to the moviegoer. The Rambo of the novel, however, simply kills everyone and their dogs (literally), the more realistic outcome of such an event, turning Rambo into a figure of tragedy, not sympathy. After warning Teasle to back off in both iterations, the Rambo of film hijacks a police car and heads back into town, damaging plenty of property without killing a single soul. The Rambo of the novel kills more state police, some civilians, and members of the National Guard.

As both the novel and the film head towards the finale, the arrival of Colonel Trautman (Richard Crenna) in the film plays into the final act. In the book, he is Captain Trautman, another odd, unexplained change in rank between the two. No Name Rambo of the book is shot by Teasle in the stomach. He returns fire and wounds Teasle, but is shot by Colonel Captain Trautman in the head before he can finish the job.

Movie Rambo shoots and injures Teasle, but before he kills him he is stopped by Trautman, who talks him down and gets Rambo to surrender himself to authorities. Interestingly, the first ending shot for the film also ended with Rambo dying as he shoots himself. Director Ted Kotcheff called the ending incredibly moving in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, but filmed a second ending that ended up being released after Sylvester Stallone suggested that the audience wouldn't take kindly to the hero being killed after all he was put through. As Kotcheff notes in that interview, test audiences proved Stallone right after praising the film but expressing universal disapproval for the first ending.

First Blood is often hailed as something more than just an action film. It is a film that tackles themes like police brutality and trauma with a depth that sets it apart from its kin. Author David Morrell sees the book and the first film as anti-war, but claims that, "Hollywood changed Rambo. He is a different character in the second and third films, becoming a poster child for military recruitment." That said, he does cede that Stallone is excellent in the role, and the pair even developed a relationship over time. The Canadian town of Hope, B.C., where the bulk of the film was shot, takes great pride in its contributions to it, and even has a wooden statue of John Rambo in the middle of town to prove it. Despite the differences, both the book and the film succeed at drawing attention to the plight of Vietnam vets. One is just nicer (and less bloody) about it.

