‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Digital, 4K, Blu-ray Release Dates & Special Features Revealed

0

One of Sylvester Stallone’s most iconic characters draws blood one last time when Rambo: Last Blood arrives on Digital December 3rd and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand December 17th from Lionsgate. Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series.

Co-written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Stallone (1976, Best Writing, Rocky) and Matt Cirulnick, with a story by Dan Gordon and Stallone – and directed by Adrian Grünberg – the highly anticipated last chapter of the legendary Rambo series follows the titular character as he seeks vengeance and puts his unmatched combat skills to the test one final time. Rambo: Last Blood stars Oscar–nominee Stallone (2015, Best Supporting Actor, Creed), Paz Vega (Sex and Lucia, Spanglish), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Resident Evil: Afterlife), Oscar–nominee Adrianna Barraza (2006, Best Supporting Actress, Babel), Yvette Monreal (Lowriders), Joaquin Cosio (Quantum of Solace, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Oscar Jaenada (The Losers, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, The Shallows).

Take home Rambo: Last Blood and immerse yourself in Rambo’s thrilling last chapter with a multipart production diary, providing a close-up look at all aspects of the production, as well as a featurette focusing on the film’s music composed by Brian Tyler (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Upcoming Charlie’s Angels). Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Additionally, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features Dolby Atmos, which will transport viewers from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows all around them. Fans will feel like they’re inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.

4K UHD / BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES