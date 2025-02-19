To fans of classic sports movies, Sylvester Stallone will always be known as Rocky, but he also played an action icon for nearly four years over multiple movies. Stallone first made his debut as John James Rambo in the 1982 film First Blood, and it wasn’t until 2019 that he portrayed the character for what will likely be the final time in Rambo: Last Blood. The 2019 Rambo film recently began streaming on Netflix, and it has wasted no time becoming one of the most popular movies on the platform, sitting at #5 at the time of writing. Rambo: Last Blood earned divisive scores of 26% from critics and 81% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and the film earned $91 million at the global box office on a budget of $50 million.

In addition to starring in the movie, Sly Stallone also received a writing credit for his work on Rambo: First Blood, along with Matthew Cirulnick, Dan Gordon, and David Morell all receiving credits as well. Adrian Grunberg stepped up to direct the film, and it came seven years after he made his directorial debut on Get the Gringo, the 2012 R-rated action thriller starring Mel Gibson. He most recently directed five episodes of the Netflix original series Bandidos, and he also teamed up with Josh Lucas and Omar Chaparro for The Black Demon, the monster thriller that’s streaming on Prime Video. Gordon also worked as a scribe 20 years before Rambo: Last Blood on The Hurricane, the 1999 R-rated political thriller starring Denzel Washington and Liev Schreiber that’s currently streaming on Peacock.

Sly Stallone Will Earn Another Writing Credit on ‘A Working Man’

Sylvester Stallone has been earning acting credits since he made his debut as Rocky in 1976, and now nearly 50 years later, he’s still working as a scribe. Stallone will earn another writing credit for his contributions to A Working Man, the upcoming action thriller starring Jason Statham and directed by David Ayer. Stallone also recently wrote two episodes of Tulsa King, the Taylor Sheridan-created series that’s streaming on Paramount+. Stallone also worked with Statham throughout the 2010s on The Expendables series, the action franchise where the two also star alongside other action icons like Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, and more.

