Exclusive: ‘Rambo’ Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Collection Includes Five Gorgeous, Muscly Covers

Whatever possessed God in heaven to make a Rambo Steelbook? Well, ask the fine folks over at Lionsgate, who for the first time ever are releasing all five films in the First Blood franchise in a massive 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Collection on October 27th as a Best Buy exclusive. Starring Sylvester Stallone as the iconic, increasingly gigantic former Special Forces badass John Rambo, the franchise includes five films spanning 37 years: First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rambo III, Rambo, and Rambo: Last Blood.

To make sure the collection looks extra eye-popping on your shelf, Lionsgate commissioned five poster artists to design a unique cover for each Steelbook. The 17-time Clio Award winner Justin Erickson handled First Blood. Ken Taylor did Rambo: First Blood Part II. Grzegorz Domaradzki illustrated Rambo III. Vance Kelly took care of Rambo. John Guydo penciled Rambo: Last Blood.

Here’s the official Rambo Steelbook announcement, which includes details on pricing:

For the first time in its 37-year history, the Rambo series is coming home as a complete SteelBook set – with original art by some of today’s most sought-after illustrators! Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection arrives on 4K Ultra HDTM October 27 from Lionsgate. This definitive collector’s edition of the legendary series features five uniquely designed SteelBooks by celebrated artists Justin Erickson, Ken Taylor, Grzegorz Domaradzki, Vance Kelly, and John Guydo, housed in a custom SteelBook case. It’s a must-have for Rambo fans! Starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone (1976, Best Screenplay/Best Actor, Rocky; 2015, Best Actor, Creed), the collection features all five action-packed Rambo films including First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rambo III, Rambo, and Rambo: Last Blood. Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD for the suggested retail price of $119.99. The SteelBook Collection is Packed with Special Features from all five Rambo films, including Deleted Scenes,

Exclusive Featurettes, Theatrical Trailers, Audio Commentaries, and more!

Check out all of the artwork below. The Rambo Steelbook Collection will be released on October 27. For more on the franchise, here’s our ranking of all five movies.