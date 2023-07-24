Any Academy Award win is going to be a divisive one, as cinephiles tend to get very passionate about seeing their favorite films get rewarded in some sort of official capacity. Over the last few years, the Best Actor category has been largely dominated by actors that were considered “overdue” for a victory after years of being “snubbed.” These wins include Gary Oldman’s victory for Darkest Hour, Joaquin Phoenix’s win for Joker, Will Smith in King Richard, and Brendan Fraser for The Whale. The one exception to this trend may have been Rami Malek’s victory for playing Freddie Mercury in the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. While Malek’s win drew sharp criticism, it was a deserved one considering the specific nature of the project.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Is Better Than You Remember

A Queen biopic had been in the works for years before Malek finally landed the role and got the approval of the surviving band members Brian May and Roger Taylor, who also served as producers on the project. Sacha Baron Cohen and Ben Whishaw were among the names thrown around in consideration for the role when the project began moving forward, and it was obviously a very hard role to crack. Many questions surrounded the nature of the performance. Would it be an R-Rated project that documented Mercury’s tragic struggle with AIDS and drug abuse? Would the actor cast as the iconic frontman do their own singing, and if so, could anyone actually emulate the raw talent of one of the greatest vocalists of all time? These questions more than likely haunted the film's producers while searching for the perfect actor to play Mercury.

Queen’s decision to make Bohemian Rhapsody a cleaner, less explicit PG-13 film can be seen as a largely personal one; May and Taylor obviously wouldn’t want to relive the trauma of seeing their close friend crippling under the horror of drug abuse, and would rather use a cinematic vehicle to showcase his unique talents to the widest possible audience. As is the case, Bohemian Rhapsody shouldn’t necessarily be taken as a “serious” depiction of Mercury’s life. It is what the film’s harshest critics accuse it of being: an extended music video. The misconception that some pundits had was that the film’s fast pacing and simplistic logic were a result of a failure in executing a proper dramatic version and not the intentional stylistic decision that it clearly was.

Malek does exactly what Mercury himself did; playing pretend and dressing up. Mercury would dress in loud and camp outfits and play into the melodrama during Queen’s iconic music videos, and Malek essentially did the same thing. The difference between the two is that while Mercury was going over the top to play a dystopian rebel in the “Radio Ga Ga” video or an overworked housewife in the “I Want to Break Free” one, Malek’s role was the “character” of Mercury himself. He’s upping the melodrama and being eccentric in his mannerisms in the same way that Mercury would have done for any of his roles. The “lip-syncing” that got him such sharp criticism was an extension of that same music video-esque logic that the film was going for.

Rami Malek Matches the Charisma of Freddie Mercury

Malek’s initial casting struck many as odd, as at the time, he was best known for his recurring role as the moody hacker Elliot Anderson on the brilliant USA series Mr. Robot, a role that won him an Emmy Award. However, no side of Elliot can be seen in Malek’s performance as Mercury; he dazzles the screen from the moment it begins, playing into the ridiculous nature that he’s supposed to be portraying as teenage Mercury. His British accent is absurd, his makeup is ridiculous, and the fake teeth look so goofy that it’s hard not to laugh. He’s simply a delight from the moment Mercury shows up as a simple airport employee with larger aspirations.

It’s only fitting that Malek’s last scenes aren’t at the actual end of Mercury’s life but at the peak of his achievements. The Live AID concert is tied in dramatically to Mercury’s struggle as his way of wanting to be remembered; he only informs May (Gwilym Lee), Taylor (Ben Hardy), and Queen’s guitarist John Deacon (Joseph Mazzello) of his diagnosis right before they are set to take the stage. Even though Malek is moving his lips to words he’s not singing, he delivers a full-throated rendition of Queen’s iconic set list with all the passion of the event itself. This was a concert that was seen by literally millions, and a stage performance that’s been studied and dissected for years. The fact that Malek was able to maintain the persona of Mercury for the entirety of the nearly 15-minute-long sequence is an achievement in its own right. It’s clearly a performance that resonated with audiences, as is reflected in the film’s tremendous box office total.

'Oppenheimer' Proves That Rami Malek Is a Versatile Actor

It's also clearly not the only type of performance that Malek is capable of giving, as he can also take a very minimalist approach to acting and do great, subtle work. In Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Malek has one major scene in which he delivers a surprising speech that catches Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) off guard. It's a brief moment that changes the course of the film, and there's no singing, dancing, or scenery chewing to be found. Within a stacked ensemble of incredible performers, Malek is one that the viewers are left remembering.

Some would argue that Bradley Cooper should’ve won for A Star is Born for actually singing, that Christian Bale did a better job at playing a historical figure in Vice, or that a career victory should have gone to Willem Dafoe for At Eternity’s Gate. Similar complaints and issues occur every year; any winner in any category is going to have competition that is equally as deserving, and getting upset over a “snub” simply ignores the work of the actual winner. Bohemian Rhapsody isn’t for everyone, but Malek was tasked with capturing the iconography of a titan and did so with such grace that his win still has merit.