Many may recognize American actor Rami Malek for his outstanding performance as Freddy Mercury in the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody. The film was a box office sensation that delivered Malek an Academy Award for Best Actor. Malek's role has seen him rise to the A-list and become one of the most in-demand actors in America, with TIME magazine even naming Malek as one of the most influential people of 2019.

RELATED: From 'Blonde' to 'Oppenheimer': 7 Upcoming Biopic Films You Can't Miss

Since making his debut in Gilmore Girls in 2004, Malek has continued to show his excellent acting skills, winning over audiences on both the big and small screen. With a recent appearance in David O. Russell's 2022 movie Amsterdam, audiences will also have the opportunity to see Malek in Christopher Nolan's star-studded filmOppenheimerin 2023. But before making his giant cinematic leap and becoming a household name, Malek played many other exceptional roles in movies and television.

10/10 'The War at Home' (2005 - 2007)

Rami Malek landed the role of Kenny in the sitcom The War at Home, which follows the experiences of a dysfunctional family based in New York City. Kenny is an awkward sixteen-year-old who, after revealing to his parents that he is gay, is compelled to move in with his 15-year-old best friend, Larry, and his family.

The role of Kenny was Malek's first recurring role in a series. Although the sitcom received mixed reviews, it is worth revisiting Malek's excellent supporting role to experience how well Kenny's coming-out story was handled, especially for its time. Malek's role in this storyline years before being cast in the role of icon Freddie Mercury may have been the perfect stepping stone to his future success.

9/10 'Night at the Museum' Trilogy (2006 - 2014)

The family-friendly franchise Night at the Museum launched in 2006 and delighted its audience. The adventurous comedy follows Larry Daley (Ben Stiller), who accepts a position as a security guard at the American Museum of Natural History. Larry unearths an incredible discovery when exhibits of the world's most famous figures mysteriously come to life after hours.

Rami Malek made his feature film debut in the high-concept blockbuster. Malek's casting in the role of the ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Ahkmenrah displayed his natural talent for comedy. The crowd-pleaser resulted in two sequels, with Malek's character taking on a more significant role in the franchise's third installment named Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

8/10 'The Pacific' (2010)

The 2010 miniseries The Pacific is a horrifying exploration of World War II based on the accounts of three marines. Malek's casting as the character Merriel "Snafu" Shelton follows a soldier from Louisiana who is an excitable kid and a poker prodigy with a chaotic personality. Shelton's disorganization leads to mistakes and discussions about unrelated topics, particularly when inebriated or agitated.

RELATED: 10 Best War Movies of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb

The 10-part miniseries comprised Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg as part of the producing team and was also behind HBO's award-winning Band of Brothers. The Pacific is a powerful viewing experience that describes a regular man's hardships at war. Malek's excellent performance creates an intimacy that allows viewers to bond with his character Shelton, creating riveting television.

7/10 'Short Term 12' (2013)

Short Term 12 is an independent drama film that follows a group of counselors and residents at a foster care facility. As the group supervisor Grace (Brie Larson) battles her own traumatic past, Malek's character Nate enters the facility as a new counselor. Nate proceeds to work through tense situations among the problematic teens while learning the ins and outs of the residential facility.

Written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Short Term 12 is an empathetic and revealing drama. At the time, Malek was one of the most unrecognized actors in the movie, yet his role played an essential part in pulling audiences into the perspective of neglected youths. With raw emotion and attention to detail, the film is a moving and unforgettable viewing experience.

6/10 'Need for Speed' (2014)

In the action film Need for Speed, Malek plays the role of Finn, a computer prodigy and member of a group of mechanics who go their separate ways when a rival frames shop owner Tobey Marshall (Aaron Paul). Upon his release from prison, Tobey, a former streetcar racer, brings his group of street racers together, including Finn, and devises a plan with revenge in mind.

RELATED: 12 Best Car Chases from 'Bullitt' to Mad Max: Fury Road'

Directed by Scott Waugh, the movie Need for Speed is a fun action-adventure story about a hell-bent hero looking to clear his name. Although the film was not very well received, it is still fast-paced and entertaining, with Malek's character receiving a decent amount of screen time. Overall, the movie is one of the better attempts at transferring a popular video game across to the big screen.

5/10 'Mr. Robot' (2015 - 2019)

Mr. Robot is a thriller television series starring Rami Malek as the anti-social programmer Elliot Anderson, who suffers from anxiety, identity issues, and depression. During the day, Elliot works as a cyber-security engineer for a corporation, and by night he hacks felons. The series follows Elliot as he makes it his mission to bring down corporate America through cyberattacks while battling between reality and what is playing out in his mind.

Created by Sam Esmail, Mr. Robot is a fast-paced, visceral and original masterpiece. In addition to perfect casting, the series delivered a hypnotic and compelling storyline full of twists and turns. Malek's magnetic performance was well-received by critics and audiences, making him an instant fan favorite and winning him a Primetime Emmy Award.

4/10 'Buster's Mal Heart' (2016)

Buster's Mal Heart is a surreal mystery film starring Rami Malek as an eccentric man named Jonah Buster. Malek's character lives the life of a paranoid drifter who is prone to conspiracy theories and on the run from authorities. Yet as the film progresses, viewers soon discover that Buster is a family man and former concierge suffering from psychological problems.

Written, directed, and edited by Sarah Adina Smith, the film Buster's Mal Heart is a bizarre and intriguing story that oscillates between Buster's dreams, the past, and the present. Malek's incredible talent and versatility as he moves between various stages of Buster's life and his gradual disillusionment are on full display. In his first feature lead, Malek delivers a riveting performance that will keep viewers guessing.

3/10 'Papillon' (2017)

The biographical drama Papillon follows the story of French convict Henri "Papillon" Charrière (Charlie Hunnam), a Parisian underworld safecracker who is framed for murder. Condemned to life in prison in the notorious penal colony Devil's Island, Charrière, along with fellow convict professional counterfeiter Lois Dega (Rami Malek), plan their escape.

Directed by Michael Noer, Papillon is an engaging film that focuses on the unlikely relationship between Charrière and Dega and the lengths they will resort to in fighting for independence. While both lead characters form an outstanding duo, Malek's arresting performance makes this thrilling action film genuinely spectacular.

2/10 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

The movie Bohemian Rhapsody looks closely at Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) and the British rock band Queen's extraordinary journey and spectacular rise to fame. The biopic follows Mercury as he struggles to battle certain negative forces which lead him to quit the band and pursue a solo career. Only to reunite and deliver one of the most outstanding performances in rock 'n' roll history at the benefit concert, Live Aid.

Directed by Bryan Singer, the biographical musical drama Bohemian Rhapsody proved to be a fantastic in-depth character exploration, which resulted in a stellar performance by Malek. The role was career-defining for Malek, who delivered a stellar performance as the iconic Freddie Mercury and deservedly won an Academy Award for Best Actor.

1/10 'No Time to Die' (2021)

Image via United Artists Releasing

The movie No Time to Die follows James Bond (Daniel Craig) as he attempts to live a normal life following his retirement from active service. Bond's plans rapidly change when a former CIA contact reaches out to him for help. Shortly afterward, Bond is pulled back into the life of an MI6 international spy and on the trail of the mysterious villain Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek).

RELATED: 10 Beloved Movie Heroes Who Would Make Brilliant Villains

The 2021 film No Time to Die is a visually stunning, action-packed thriller directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. In the 25th official installment of the James Bond series, Malek delivers an excellent portrayal of a villain seeking revenge. At the same time, Fukunaga provides viewers with an ambitious and entertaining spy film.

KEEP READING: 10 Movies You Didn't Know Benedict Cumberbatch Starred In