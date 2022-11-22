Many may recognize American actor Rami Malek for his Oscar-winning performance as Freddy Mercury in the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody, a box office sensation that elevated him into the A-list. Coupled with his Emmy-winning role in USA Network's Mr. Robot, Malek's profile has severely increased, becoming one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. Audiences most recently saw Malek in Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed biopic Oppenheimer.

Since making his debut in Gilmore Girls in 2004, Malek has continued to show his excellent acting skills, winning over audiences on both the big and small screen. Considering his massive career, it's easy to forget he was once a struggling actor. Before making his giant cinematic leap and becoming a household name, Malek played many other exceptional roles in movies and television that mainstream audiences might not be aware of.

9 'The War at Home' (2005 - 2007)

Role: Khaleel Nazeeh "Kenny" Al-Bahir

Rami Malek landed the role of Kenny in the sitcom The War at Home, which follows the experiences of a dysfunctional family based in New York City. Kenny is an awkward sixteen-year-old who, after revealing to his parents that he is gay, is compelled to move in with his 15-year-old best friend, Larry, and his family.

The role of Kenny was Malek's first recurring role in a series. Although far from the best sitcom of the 21st century, The War at Home is worth revisiting for Malek's excellent supporting performance and its stellar handling of Kenny's coming-out story, especially for its time. Malek's role in this storyline years before being cast in the role of icon Freddie Mercury may have been the perfect stepping stone to his future success.

The War at Home Release Date September 11, 2005 Cast Michael Rapaport, Anita Barone, Kaylee DeFer, Kyle Sullivan, Rami Malek Genres Comedy Seasons 2

8 'Night at the Museum' Trilogy (2006 - 2014)

Role: Ahkmenrah

Image via 20th Century Fox

The family-friendly franchise Night at the Museum launched in 2006 and delighted its audience. The adventurous comedy follows Larry Daley (Ben Stiller), who accepts a position as a security guard at the American Museum of Natural History. Larry unearths an incredible discovery when exhibits of the world's most famous figures mysteriously come to life after hours.

Rami Malek made his feature film debut in the high-concept blockbuster. Malek's casting in the role of the ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Ahkmenrah displayed his natural talent for subdued comedy. The crowd-pleaser resulted in two sequels, with Malek's character taking on a more significant role in the franchise's third installment, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

Watch on Disney+

7 'The Pacific' (2010)

Role: Cpl. Merriell "Snafu" Shelton

Image via HBO

The 2010 miniseries The Pacific is a horrifying exploration of World War II based on the accounts of three marines. Malek plays Merriel "Snafu" Shelton, a soldier from Louisiana who is an excitable kid and a poker prodigy with a chaotic personality. Shelton's disorganization leads to mistakes and discussions about unrelated topics, particularly when inebriated or agitated.

The 10-part miniseries had Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg as producers following the success of HBO's award-winning Band of Brothers. The Pacific is a powerful viewing experience that describes a regular man's hardships at war. Malek's excellent performance creates an intimacy that allows viewers to bond with his character, creating one of the most riveting and best HBO miniseries in recent memory.

The Pacific Release Date March 14, 2010 Cast James Badge Dale, Jon Seda, Joseph Mazzello, Ashton Holmes, Jacob Pitts, Rami Malek, William Sadler, Jon Bernthal Genres Drama, War, Action, Adventure Seasons 1

Watch on Max

6 'Short Term 12' (2013)

Role: Nate

Short Term 12 is an independent drama film that follows a group of counselors and residents at a foster care facility. As the group supervisor, Grace (Brie Larson), battles her own traumatic past, Malek's character, Nate, enters the facility as a new counselor. Nate proceeds to work through tense situations among the problematic teens while learning the ins and outs of the residential facility.

Written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Short Term 12 is an empathetic and revealing drama. At the time, Malek was one of the most unrecognized actors in the movie, yet his role played an essential part in pulling audiences into the perspective of neglected youths. With raw emotion and attention to detail, Short Term 12 is among the all-time best indie movies and a moving and unforgettable viewing experience.

Short Term 12 Release Date August 23, 2013 Director Destin Cretton Cast Brie Larson, John Gallagher Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Stephanie Beatriz, Rami Malek, Alex Calloway Rating R Runtime 96

Watch on Prime Video

5 'Need for Speed' (2014)

Role: Finn

In the action film Need for Speed, Malek plays the role of Finn, a computer prodigy and member of a group of mechanics who go their separate ways when a rival frames shop owner, Tobey Marshall (Aaron Paul). Upon his release from prison, Tobey, a former streetcar racer, brings his group of street racers together, including Finn, and devises a plan with revenge in mind.

Directed by Scott Waugh, Need for Speed is a fun action-adventure story about a hell-bent hero looking to clear his name. Although the film was not very well received, it is still fast-paced and entertaining, with Malek's character receiving a decent amount of screen time. Overall, the movie is one of the better attempts at adapting a popular video game to the big screen.

Need For Speed Release Date March 12, 2014 Director Scott Waugh Cast Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper, Imogen Poots, Kid Cudi, Rami Malek, Ramon Rodriguez Rating PG-13 Runtime 132

Watch on Hulu

4 'Mr. Robot' (2015 - 2019)

Role: Elliot Alderson

Mr. Robot is a thriller television series starring Rami Malek as the anti-social programmer Elliot Anderson, who suffers from anxiety, identity issues, and depression. During the day, Elliot works as a cyber-security engineer for a corporation, and by night, he hacks felons. The series follows Elliot as he makes it his mission to bring down corporate America through cyberattacks while battling between reality and what is playing out in his mind.

Created by Sam Esmail, Mr. Robot is a fast-paced, visceral and original masterpiece, delivering a hypnotic and compelling storyline full of twists and turns. Malek's magnetic performance was well-received by critics and audiences; however, despite critical acclaim, Mr. Robot was never a huge hit beyond its first season. It's a shame because it ranks among the best TV dramas, largely thanks to Malek and co-star Christian Slater.

Mr. Robot Release Date June 24, 2015 Cast Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin, B.D. Wong, Grace Gummer, Portia Doubleday Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller Rating TV-MA Seasons 4

Watch on Prime Video

3 'Buster's Mal Heart' (2016)

Role: Jonás "Jonah" Cueyatl

Buster's Mal Heart is a head-scratching surreal mystery movie starring Rami Malek as an eccentric man named Jonah Buster. Malek's character lives the life of a paranoid drifter who is prone to conspiracy theories and on the run from authorities. Yet as the film progresses, viewers soon discover that Buster is a family man and former concierge suffering from psychological problems.

Written, directed, and edited by Sarah Adina Smith, Buster's Mal Heart is a bizarre and intriguing story that oscillates between Buster's dreams, the past, and the present. Malek's incredible talent and versatility as he moves between various stages of Buster's life and his gradual disillusionment are on full display. In his first feature lead, Malek delivers a riveting performance that will keep viewers guessing.

Watch on Prime Video

2 'Papillon' (2017)

Role: Louis Dega

The biographical drama Papillon follows the story of French convict Henri "Papillon" Charrière (Charlie Hunnam), a Parisian underworld safecracker who is framed for murder. Condemned to life in prison in the notorious penal colony Devil's Island, Charrière, along with fellow convict professional counterfeiter Louis Dega (Rami Malek), plan their escape.

Directed by Michael Noer, Papillon is an engaging film that focuses on the unlikely relationship between Charrière and Dega and the lengths they will resort to in fighting for independence. While both lead characters form an outstanding duo, Malek's arresting performance makes this thrilling action film genuinely spectacular. Papillon is among the most underrated biopics in the new millennium and a worthy showcase for its two lead actors.

Watch on Hulu

1 'The Master' (2012)

Role: Clark Massey

Paul Thomas Anderson's 2012 psychological drama The Master stars Joaquin Phoenix, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Amy Adams. The plot centers on Freddie Quell, a World War II veteran struggling to re-adapt to society, who meets and becomes involved with a charming man and his cult-like movement, The Cause. Malek plays Clark, one of The Cause's loyal acolytes.

The Master received positive reviews, with Phoenix, Hoffman, and Adams receiving Oscar nominations. However, the supporting cast, including Malek, Jessie Plemmons, and future Oscar winner Laura Dern, flew under the radar. The Master is a showcase for its leading trio, but the supporting cast is as impressive, each providing a new layer to this intricate story about trauma and regret that ranks among Paul Thomas Anderson's best efforts.

the master Release Date September 7, 2012 Director Paul Thomas Anderson Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Price Carson, Mike Howard, Sarah Shoshana David, Bruce Goodchild, Matt Hering Rating R Runtime 137

Watch on Max

NEXT: Every Best Actor Oscar Winner of the 21st Century Ranked