With director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die now playing around the world and opening in North America this Friday, I recently got to speak with Rami Malek about playing the villain Lyutsifer Safin. During the interview, he talked about why James Bond is the greatest franchise in the history of cinema, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a 007 movie, which of his friends and family were most excited when he landed the role, and if Elliot from Mr. Robot and his character in No Time to Die have any similarities. In addition, he told a funny story about where he keeps his Oscar from playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

No Time to Die was written by Fukunaga alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie picks up with James Bond having left active service. Of course, his peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain (Rami Malek) armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die sees the return of Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Christoph Waltz (Blofeld) and Rory Kinnear (Tanner). Joining them will be franchise newcomers Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Ana de Armas.

Watch what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Rami Malek

Where does he keep his Oscar?

Which of his friends and family were most excited when he told them he’d be a villain in a James Bond movie?

Why James Bond is the greatest franchise in the history of cinema.

Does he think Elliot from Mr. Robot and his character in No Time to Die have any similarities?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of No Time to Die?

