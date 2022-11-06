The man behind the music of one HBO's biggest shows has an impressive repertoire.

With the conclusion of House of the Dragon’s hugely successful inaugural season, fans are reminded of the unmatched storytelling that first began with Game of Thrones. While the finale left its audience with a foreboding, tragic end, a number of unanswered questions remain for watchful fans of the spin-off series.

But is the soundtrack justas good? Without a doubt, the answer is yes. House of the Dragon’s excellent score is second to none, thanks to the work of Ramin Djawadi. The acclaimed Iranian-German composer has written more music than you might have thought, including a few underappreciated scores that are in need of your immediate praise.

‘Game of Thrones’ (2011 - 2019)

Before the incredible House of the Dragon, Djawadi worked on Game of Thrones. While not exactly “underrated”—it made Djawadi a household name, after all—it would be a crime not to mention Djawadi’s role in defining the sound of the acclaimed HBO series.

Based on the best-selling fantasy series from celebrated author George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones follows several characters from various parts of the Kingdom of Westeros, all vying for power or survival in the bloody wars for the Iron Throne.

‘Pacific Rim’ (2013)

An underrated film from the incredible Guillermo del Toro, Pacific Rim is the perfect film for hard-hitting sci-fi action fans. Much like the genre-bending premise of the 2013 film itself, Djawadi’s excellent accompanying score blended the soul of fantasy orchestration with the grandeur of its sci-fi scale.

Pacific Rim takes place in a world where humanity is at war with the kaiju, a race of giant, monstrous creatures who emerged from a rift in the Pacific Ocean depths. It spawned a multimedia franchise that recently received the anime treatment with the release of Pacific Rim: The Black, a Netflix animated spin-off series.

‘Iron Man’ (2008)

With the release of 2008’s Iron Man, Marvel Studios took its first step toward its expansive cinematic universe. Supporting the film that started it all was Djawadi’s great Iron Man score.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Iron Man stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, a genius inventor and world-famous industrialist who builds a mechanized suit of armor and becomes the superhero, Iron Man.

‘Westworld’ (2016-)

As with Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, HBO made use of Djawadi once again when scoring their ongoing series Westworld. The sci-fi neo-Western drama was based on the 1973 movie of the same name, though the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series now proudly stands on its own two feet.

Westworld is set in a fictional Western-themed amusement park populated by android “hosts.” The story begins when the park’s creator unwittingly gifts some hosts with sentience, including the show’s main protagonist, Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood).

‘Eternals’ (2021)

In 2021, thirteen years after writing the score for the original Iron Man, Djawadi returned to the MCU to score Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. Though the response to Zhao’s film was somewhat mixed upon release, Djawadi’s soundtrack is enough to make Eternals an underrated, must-see flick.

Marvel’s sprawling superhero epic follows the exceptionally powerful Eternals, the group of immortal alien beings that inspired humanity’s gods and myths. They emerge from hiding after thousands of years when their ancient rivals, the Deviants, return and threaten the safety of planet Earth.

‘Prison Break’ (2005 - 2017)

The Fox series Prison Break perfectly captures the dramatic tension of its prison setting. It spawned a successful multimedia franchise, and, thanks to Djawadi, its score was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2006.

The series initially centers around two brothers, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller). When Burrows is imprisoned and sentenced to death for a grizzly crime he did not commit, Scofield throws himself into prison to break his brother out of jail.

‘The Great Wall’ (2016)

A bizarre but mesmerizing Chinese fantasy action film, The Great Wall wasn’t exactly one of the most popular, must-see movies of 2016. Despite its stellar visuals and cast, the film’s reception left something to be desired. This meant that many fantasy fans missed out on Djawadi’s excellent work, which masterfully bridged the "East" and "West" together in an underrated, epic score.

Set in a fictitious Imperial China, The Great Wall depicts the valiant exploits of China’s sworn protectors, an elite fighting force sworn to hold the titular wall against a beast of terrifying proportions.

‘Warcraft’ (2016)

Based on the long-running video game franchise created by Blizzard Entertainment, Warcraft is a sprawling fantasy epic from Moon director Duncan Jones. Once again, Djawadi was tasked with defining the sound of a magical world, this time applying his unmatched talents to the first video game adaptation of his career.

Warcraft chronicles the war between the humans of Azeroth and the Horde of Orcs and the attempts of dissenting heroes to foster peace between the races.

‘Clash of the Titans’ (2010)

A sprawling adventure of mythical proportions, Louis Leterrier’s Clash of the Titans is an absolute treat for Greek mythology fans. A reimagining of the original 1981 film of the same name, Clash of the Titans upped the spectacle and included a soundtrack to match its scale.

The film's story is loosely based on the myth of Perseus, the legendary demigod, who embarks on a quest to save the world from gods and monsters alike.

‘Uncharted’ (2022)

Based on the groundbreaking adventure game series of the same name, the Uncharted movie offered movie fans an opportunity to become fast fans of Nathan Drake. While many believe that the 2022 film strayed too far from its source material, Djawadi’s grand and rousing score perfectly embodied the sense of adventure found in the original games.

Uncharted stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, a young man who becomes embroiled in a life-or-death race to locate the fabled treasure of the Magellan expedition.

