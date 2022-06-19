Writer Brooke Berman has added Alysia Reiner, Joel De La Fuente, and April Matthis to her directorial debut Ramona at Midlife. The upcoming film, described as a dark comedy, features Yvonne Woods in the lead role.

Ramona at Midlife follows a single mother who was once a literary ‘It Girl.’ She discovers that her unflattering reality is the subject of a hot filmmaker’s newest project. As Ramona faces up to her disappointments and wrecked friendships, she finds true creative power and is finally ready to become her best self.

Berman serves as writer and director. The movie which begins shooting month in New York City is produced by Kristen Vaganos. “In her directorial debut, Brooke brings together a stellar cast of actors and long-time collaborators hailing from her 25-year-long career in theater and film to tell this female-driven tale about who gets to tell whose story – and why it matters,” the producer said in an official statement.

Reiner is best known for playing Natalie "Fig" Figueroa in the Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black for which she won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance as part of the ensemble cast. She is also currently appearing in the Disney+ show Ms Marvel as Sadie Deever, an Agent for the Department of Damage Control.

Fuente is best known for his performance as Inspector Takeshi Kido in The Man in the High Castle. The actor also makes recurring appearances on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Matthis is a well-known Broadway artist and winner of Obie award. She has previously worked on projects like New Amsterdam, Instinct, and Black Card.

Along with Woods, Reiner, Fuente, and Mattis, Rosemarie Dewitt, Scarlett Sher, Cathy Curtin, Rob Beitzel, and Zarah Mahler will also appear in Ramona at Midlife.

