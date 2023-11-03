The Big Picture Ramona Singer's racist remarks have been brought up again in a recent Vanity Fair article, revealing that she used a racial slur during the production of Season 1

She denied using the full slur but admitted to using the "N-word" in a text to a Page Six reporter.

Ramona's problematic behavior towards black crew members and cast members, including making disrespectful comments and generalizations, has been discussed publicly by the first black Housewife, Eboni K. Williams. Ramona had multiple HR complaints filed against her, but the issue was previously buried and she continued filming.

Bravo has now removed Ramona from the BravoCon guest list, but it raises questions about why they are taking action now when the accusations were made in 2021 and 202

Ramona may be becoming the focal point of criticism, deflecting attention from the larger issues discussed in the Vanity Fair article.

Ramona Singer, the former Real Housewives of New York City star was meant to attend the 2023 BravoCon from November 3-5 in Las Vegas as a legacy member of the franchise and panel. Singer has always been a huge part of the Real Housewives family. Throughout her time on the show, she gave viewers loads of unforgettable iconic moments. And over the years she became a fan favorite for her outlandish antics. Many fans even argue that the franchise will never be as fun as the early seasons of RHONY without Singer. However, she was recently removed from the BravoCon guest list after amid exposure of her alleged racially insensitive remarks were brought to the forefront courtesy of a Vanity Fair article. While Singer should be reprimanded, Bravo execs have long known about Singer's comments and various complaints filed against her, yet chose to do nothing until the recent backlash. This is an ongoing issue with the network as several former stars are suing for a variety of reasons. If there's anyone to blame besides Singer, it's Bravo for turning a blind eye.

Ramona's Racist Remarks Were Nothing New to Bravo Execs and Viewers

Image via Bravo

The Vanity Fair article brought up an incident when Singer was accused of using the N-word in a conversation with a Black crew member during production of season 13 which was before 2021. PageSix reached out to Singer for a reaction to the article. She claimed she never used the full slur but termed it as the "N-word". However, PageSix is now calling her out on 'using partial racial slur in text to Page Six reporter'.

When the first black Housewife, Eboni K. Williams, joined RHONY they held a reported virtual education session for the cast members for media training on race-sensitive education. Singer allegedly drew everyone's attention by asking weird questions about the Black community. She was also caught generalizing how she believed that most Black children grow up with absent fathers. Singer defended the statement, saying she was referencing a statistic she read about fatherless Black children. There were also complaints from crew members about Singer not remembering their names, and making statements such as, "There's so many of you now. Please don't change your hair or I won't remember you."

After the airing of season 13, Singer had multiple HR complaints. The complaints poured all across Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo, and NBCUniversal but Singer again denied the accusations. Amid such, for the first time in Housewives history, no reunion special was taped. Many believe it was due to the network protecting Singer from having to explain herself.

Eboni K. Williams Publicly Spoke About Her Interactions With Ramona Singer

The Lawyer Turned Reality Star Has Been Vocal Long Before The Vanity Fair Piece

Image via Bravo

Williams opened up about Singer during a podcast episode with the ex-executive producer of Real Housewives, Carlos King. She said she witnessed moments of Singer being disrespectful to Black crew members. These included Singer saying N-word to other Black women and on one occasion she publicly said, "Damn it's so many Black Chicks around here now, I can't keep yall's names straight." She also reportedly scoffed behind Williams' back saying, "This is why we shouldn't have Black women on the show," after a tense showdown between Williams and Luann de Lesseps. Williams proceeded to file a complaint about it, and she learned how Singer already had two other complaints filed for similar behavior. Singer was cleared in the investigation.

In addition to being pulled from BravoCon, Singer has also been fired from her job with Douglas Elliman. She joined the real estate firm in 2021. Some may wonder if Bravo is simply making Singer the scapegoat, instead of taking responsibility for their fault in the fallout.