Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally in theaters to end Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and allow fans to say goodbye to Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa. However, while that alone would be enough to render the movie deeply emotional, Wakanda Forever also marks the final appearance of Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. That's because the Queen gets in the middle of a war between Wakanda and Talokan, giving her life to defend a teenager from the wrath of Namor (Tenoch Huerta). It’s a beautiful final gesture, but also a death that represents the senselessness of war. To know how and why Queen Ramonda dies in Wakanda Forever, we must first understand the complex geopolitical disputes surrounding vibranium.

The World Wants Vibranium

At the end of Black Panther, King T'Chala decides to open his reclusive nation to international cooperation, revealing the secrets of his people. Before King T'Challa, Wakanda hid its vibranium deposit and the wondrous technology they've developed by exploring the metal. That means the rest of the world saw Wakanda as nothing more than a poor African country. So, imagine the surprise when everyone found out that Wakanda is one of the planet's most powerful nations.

King T'Challa's reveal didn't have major repercussions during his reign, mainly because Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiped half the life on the planet, giving everyone something else to worry about. However, after the Snap was reversed in Avengers: Endgame, things settled down, giving human greed plenty of opportunity to flourish. So, when Wakanda lost its King, other nations decided they wanted a piece of the vibranium cake. And since Wakanda refused to cooperate, they began to look for the metal elsewhere.

During the events of Wakanda Forever, the government of the United States gets its hands on a vibranium radar developed by the young genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). With the radar, the United States is able to find a source of vibranium in the middle of the ocean. As it turns out, that vibranium comes from Talokan, an underwater kingdom that wishes to remain hidden from the rest of the world. And since Riri is the only person capable of building a vibranium radar, Talokan's ruler, Namor, decides the girl must die. Finally, because Namor blames Wakanda for the whole world being after vibranium, he wants the African nation to help him achieve his goals. However, Namor's plans don’t stop at Riri, as he wants Talokan to join Wakanda's army and declare war against the surface world.

Queen Ramonda’s Death

Of course, Queen Ramonda is against Namor's genocidal plan. So, after Namor captures Riri and Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), the Queen comes up with a daring rescue plan. Queen Ramonda distracts Namor while Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) rescues Riri and Shuri, leaving a couple of dead Talokans behind.

Namor decides this attack is a sign of war and leads an elite squadron against Wakanda. The Talokans destroy Wakanda's capital and kill dozens of civilians to show the underwater kingdom's might. That's not the worst part, though, as Namor personally attacks Wakanda's throne room during the invasion. There, Queen Ramonda tries to protect Riri, challenging Namor with courage. Talokan's ruler accepts the challenge, using bombs to tear down the throne room walls and fill the building with water. Queen Ramonda survives the explosion, but Riri loses consciousness and starts to drown. The Queen dives after the kid, trading her life for Riri’s.

Queen Ramonda's demise is just one of the many emotional surprises Wakanda Forever has in store for fans. Fortunately, the Queen's sacrifice is not in vain, as she gets to save Riri and push Shuri to take the mantle of the Black Panther. So, while the royal family took many blows in just a few years, Ramonda will keep living on the Ancestors Plane, using both her kindness and power to guide new generations of Wakanda protectors.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out now in theaters.

