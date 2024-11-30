Red One has Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson back in our theaters in a Christmas romp alongside the likes of Chris Evans and Michael Keaton. Currently, Red One has earned just shy of $125 million worldwide, which pales in comparison to many of The Rock's other projects. One such project it struggles to compete with is 2018's Rampage, a forgotten addition to Johnson's filmography that saw him star alongside Naomie Harris in a jungle adventure epic. Currently, Rampage is fourth in Freevee's top 10, joining the likes of Sing 2 and Charlotte's Web in the top 5.

Earning just 51% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, although receiving a much better 72% from audiences, Rampage's imposing box office haul of $428 million simply isn't enough for those mixed reviews to help the film stay remembered, especially considering other major Rock releases that have succeeded it such as Free Guy, Black Adam, Fast X, and, most recently, Moana 2. As one of The Rock's more forgotten ventures, it's likely many won't have seen the chaos of Rampage. If not, here's a look at the synopsis:

"Primatologist Davis Okoye shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla that's been in his care since birth. When a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong, it causes George, a wolf and a reptile to grow to a monstrous size. As the mutated beasts embark on a path of destruction, Okoye teams up with a discredited genetic engineer and the military to secure an antidote and prevent a global catastrophe."

What Are The Rock's Biggest Movies?

As the thirteenth highest-grossing actor of all time, The Rock has many a high-earning film in his back pocket. His very first Hollywood venture, The Mummy Returns, turned a reported $98 million budget into $435 million at the box office. However, this is still nowhere near Johnson's highest-earning project, with ten other movies managing to earn even more. This top ten includes the likes of San Andreas with $456 million, Moana with $686 million, and two Jumanji projects which, combined, earned over $1.7 billion. However, it's the Fast and Furious franchise that has amassed Johnson's greatest successes, with half of the wrestler turned actor's top 10 made up of this franchise. Top of that list is 2015's Furious 7, which earned a whopping $1.5 billion globally and became the twelfth highest-grossing movie ever.

The Rock's Rampage is finding success in the top 10 of streamer Freevee. You can catch the movie on the platform now.

