The Rock has a new movie with Chris Evans set to hit theaters next week, but six years ago he starred in a critically maligned kaiju thriller that's become a major free streaming hit. Dwayne Johnson stars alongside Naomie Harris in Rampage, the 2018 adventure film that earned a whopping $428 million at the box office and has found its way into the top 10 on Freevee. Freevee is Prime Video's free streaming extension service that allows users to stream certain projects for no charge, only ads. The 2018 Rampage movie is loosely based on the Rampage video game series that allows players to turn into giant monsters. Jeffrey Dean Morgan also stars in the film, which currently sits at a 51% score from critics and a 72% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse, Ryan Condal, and Adam Sktykiel all wrote the screenplay for Rampage, with Brad Peyton directing. Condal also wrote the script for Dwayne Johnson's 2014 historical epic, Hercules, but he has since become more famous for his work creating House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off series that aired its second season earlier this year. Cuse is best known for his work writing 38 episodes of Lost, and he is also the creator of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, the Prime Video Original series starring John Krasinski as the titular character. Rampage director Brad Peyton recently directed Atlas, the Netflix Original sci-fi thriller starring Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez, and Sterling K. Brown, and he's next been tapped to direct Universe's Most Wanted, the upcoming sci-fi thriller starring Dave Bautista.

What Else Is Streaming on Freevee?

Passengers, the sci-fi epic starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, recently made the move from Prime Video to Freevee and found great success, jumping to the top of the list. Mechanic: Resurrection, the Jason Statham-led sequel, also premiered on Freevee several months ago and is sitting comfortably in the #5 spot. Terrifier 2 is even enjoying an extended run of streaming success on Freevee thanks to the recent premiere of Terrifier 3, which has grossed well over $50 million at the box office despite boasting a budget of only $2 million. Break In and Before We Go are also in the Freevee top 10.

Rampage stars Dwayne Johnson and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and was directed by Brad Peyton.

