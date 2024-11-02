Ramses Prashad projected himself as a progressive feminist brimming with green flags during the onset of Love Is Blind Season 7. He wooed Marissa George in the pods after being embroiled in a love triangle with her and Bohdan Olinares. George picked Prashad, and the duo shared immense physical and emotional chemistry during their getaway to Mexico. Cut to subsequent episodes, Prashad’s red flags and problematic views started coming to light. He had controversial and rigid opinions on the military, sexual contraception, and intimacy in a relationship. The duo is known to have the most heated yet productive discussions about various controversial topics, although they didn’t seem to play a part in making their relationship falter.

Cut to the last episode of Love Is Blind Season 7, Prashad broke things off with George in the most heart-wrenching breakup. His reasons for the split were ambiguous, intangible, and largely hypothetical. From what viewers gathered from the interaction, Prashad has raging commitment issues and seemingly needs to work on himself. He shouldn’t have enlisted in a show like Love Is Blind if he was not ready for a long-term commitment and didn’t stick by the intentions he’d projected all season long. George didn’t deserve to be privy to visceral heartbreak on national TV if Prashad’s intentions were largely insincere.

Ramses Prashad Had Rigid Views on Multiple Fronts

Close

Ever since the duo returned from the romantic getaway in Mexico, the tensions in their relationship started to brew. However, they were still going strong as a unit, and most of their disagreements at that point just involved them hashing out their differences. Ramses Prashad and Marissa George’s relationship was brimming with heated discussions on various topics. One that particularly stood out was Prashad’s inflexible anti-imperialist views of the United States military. While everyone is entitled to their opinions, a couple of Prashad’s statements were insensitive to George, who was raised in and later served in the military.

Although she pointed out that she doesn’t necessarily agree with many things the military endorses, she empathizes with those serving today. Prashad grew up in Venezuela — which has a complicated political standing with the US, so while his views are justified, the point to be noted here is that he can’t impose his beliefs on his fiancée, who had dedicated a significant amount of her life being a service member. Prashad’s views were rigid to the extent that he proclaimed that their relationship would come to an end if she were to enlist again. Prashad also expressed distaste for George wanting to use condoms and even engaged in yet another long-drawn discussion when she didn’t want to have sex on an odd night.

Ramses Prashad Was Selectively Woke

Image via Netflix

It was surprising to see Ramses Prashad flip the switch as quickly as he did, which slowly started to unravel the fact that he was selectively progressive. Considering the fact that he was flexible with “anything but a cis-hetero” officiant at their wedding and even accommodated George’s religious views — or lack thereof — his rigidity in other aspects was largely unsettling.

He even projected himself to be a feminist in the pods and was a spiritual and transparent individual. Prashad was open about his previous marriage and also seemed to be ready for a long-term commitment. Prashad was also the one who filled out the marriage license and even took the sharp hits from George’s mom like a champ. Until his rigid and polarizing views started coming to light, Prashad was a solid guy, which is why the way he broke up with George was a tough pill to swallow.

The Reasoning for the Breakup Was Ambiguous and Hypothetical

Image via Netflix

Marissa George and Ramses Prashad’s breakup came out of the blue, which caught viewers and the former totally off guard. Although they weren’t smooth sailing, things were not stark enough to cause a breakup. Prashad was looking distraught in Love Is Blind Season 7, Episode 12. A conversation with a close friend who was also friends with Prashad’s ex-wife caused him to have a retrospective moment on his failed marriage. Prashad brought up hypothetical scenarios and started spiraling about everything that could go wrong if he and George tied the knot.

George was left dumbfounded as she explained that marriage is a leap of faith and one just needs to have confidence in their relationship and partner to take the big step. However, Prashad didn’t want to reason things out, leaving George crying inconsolably. He vaguely remarked that their energies don’t match and, with much less of an explanation, called off the wedding. The problem here is that Prashad kept reassuring George throughout the course of their relationship and left her when they reached the final stretch.

The Reunion Caused Ramses More Harm Than Good

Image via Netflix

At the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion, Ramses Prashad was put in the hot seat. He just made things infinitely worse for himself by proclaiming that if he did up with George, he would feel “exhausted and overwhelmed” by her energy. What made it infinitely worse was when he justified on the show that he never forced George to have sex without protection. The problem with that justification is that saying using a condom “doesn’t feel as good” is an irresponsible and ill-informed statement to make on national television. Marissa George’s mother pointed out that while she believes that Prashad made the right decision by leaving her daughter, he should’ve been more forthcoming about his intentions. Prashad should’ve expressed the moments when he had doubts rather than piling them up and dumping them on his fiancée at the last possible minute.

During the reunion, George also remarked how she didn’t necessarily have a say in the relationship and how they had to call it quits just because Prashad wanted to do it. The lack of agency given to George and Prashad’s lack of accountability during the breakup when he had commitment issues was wildly problematic. He also strung George along while he dealt with these issues and inflicted his problematic views on her. George even revealed in an exclusive interview with Glamour that she had offered that they could date for a bit and get married on their own time, which Prashad vehemently refused. Clearly, Ramses Prashad has some lingering issues regarding trust, commitment, and flexibility from his previous relationship. He shouldn’t have signed up for a show like Love Is Blind, especially when it’s evident that he wasn’t ready to make a lifelong commitment.

Love Is Blind Season 8 drops on February 14, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Netflix.

