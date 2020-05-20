‘Ramy’ Season 2 Trailer Teases a New Chapter Featuring the Extremely Cool Mahershala Ali

Hulu has released a new trailer for Ramy Season 2 and it looks like a big, new chapter is on the horizon for its titular character. The Hulu series loosely based on the life of its star, comedian Ramy Youssef, is rolling into Season 2 with an Emmy under its belt for Best Actor in TV Musical or Comedy. With the shine of a major award to its credit and the appearance of Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali joining the cast in a key role, it seems safe to say the time to catch up on Ramy and prepare for the arrival of Season 2 is now.

The new Ramy Season 2 trailer arrives just a week ahead of its premiere at the end of May. Throughout the trailer, we see as the fictional Ramy attempts to earnestly re-focus his priorities after spending much of Season 1 realizing his personal life and religious life are at odds but unable to reconcile the two. Now, Ramy has the benefit of some religious guidance from Ali’s Sheikh as he seems to massively overhaul his life, Marie Kondo-style, in the search for a stronger religious foundation. Along the way, Ramy will be dealing with various personal issues, including some major curiosity about his new attitude from both his friends and his family. Ali looks primed to serve up another seriously good performance in his first and only TV role of 2020 and post-True Detective.

This means supporting cast including Amr Waked, Hiam Abbass, May Calamawy, and Laith Nakli will all be back in addition to Youssef and Ali. Ramy Season 2 will be comprised of 10 new half-hour episodes. The new season arrives on Hulu on Friday, May 29.

You can watch the trailer for Ramy Season 2 below.