Make room for a freshman actor – but widely popular professional – as supermodel Bella Hadid breaks a leg and gears up to make her acting debut on Season 3 of Hulu’s Ramy. The streamer hasn’t revealed details of Hadid’s character, but it was already announced that she joins the comedy series in a recurring role. Ramy follows an Egyptian-American guy who navigates a politically divided New Jersey: he has to balance living in a religious community while struggling with his beliefs.

If you don’t know who Bella Hadid is, you need only look for the April 2022 edition of Vogue US, and you’ll find her on the cover. She was barely in her twenties when she was voted “Model of the Year” and has made the Vogue magazine covers in several issues across the world, including Japan, France, China, Italy, and dozens of others. She currently holds the record for being featured in most September-issue covers of Vogue in the same year. She has modeled for Dior, Chanel, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Versace, and many other name brands.

Hadid was featured as herself in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and starred in the music video for The Weekend's hit single “In The Night” – she was dating the musician at the time. Her role will certainly push the boundaries of her career, and who knows? If that acting bug bites, she might end up following in the footsteps of fellow models-turned-actors Cara Delevigne, Rebecca Romijn, Milla Jovovich, and many others before her.

Ramy is co-created, written, directed, starred, and produced by two-time Emmy nominee Ramy Youssef. The cast also features Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, and Steve Way. The series has seen notable guest stars throughout its first two seasons, including Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, Jake Lacy, Mia Khalifa, and Michael Chernus.

Hulu is yet to reveal a release date for Season 3 of Ramy.

Check out the official synopsis for the new season here:

‘Ramy’ follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.

