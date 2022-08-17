Actor Ramy Youseff is best known for his work on the hit show Ramy, Hulu's comedy-drama series based on the life of a first-generation American Muslim. The first two seasons were released to broad critical acclaim, and a release date for the show's third season has now been revealed.

Season 3 of Ramy will premiere on Sept. 30 with a 10-episode run, according to Hulu. The third season will continue to follow the daily lives of the Hassan family, Egyptian immigrants who have settled in New Jersey, as they adjust to life in the United States. Hulu said that the third season will "bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists." In particular, Season 3 will focus on Ramy's family moving on after he decides to move away from spirituality and decidate himself to his uncle's diamond business.

Youseff stars in the hit series as Ramy Hassan. Along the way, he is joined by a slate of family members and friends, including his Uncle Naseem (Laith Nakli), his mother Maysa (Hiam Abbass), father Farouk (Amr Waked), sister Dena (May Calamawy) and his friends Mo (Mohammed Amer) and Ahmed (Dave Merheje). It was also announced this year that model Bella Hadid will make her acting debut in an unspecified role in Season 3.

Image via Hulu/A24

Season 2 of Ramy came out back in May 2020, and fans of the show have long been anticipating the next installment. The show was first created by Youseff as a way to portray Muslim Americans in a more positive light than is often seen in Western media. Executive producers include Youseff as well as Emmy-nominated comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Youseff also serves as director and writer on the show.

Ramy is just one of a number of projects that Youseff is currently working on. This includes Mo, a show that he co-created with Mo Amer. The show, a comedy about a Palestinian refugee dealing with a culture clash in the United States, is set to premiere on Netflix on Aug. 24. Youseff is also working on an untitled animated series for Prime Video that will also focus on Islamic culture, though this show does not have a release date.

Though a trailer for Season 3 of Ramy has not yet been released, Hulu's full synopsis of the season can be read below: