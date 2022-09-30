The award-winning series Ramy is set to come back for Season 3! Featuring Ramy Youssef as the dorkily loveable main protagonist Ramy Hassan, the new season sees the clueless New Jersey millennial returning to his journey of self-discovery. His path proves to be a difficult one, especially since he’s constantly pulled between two contrasting cultures. Nevertheless, Ramy is constantly seeking a life worth living.

Youssef stars as Ramy Hassan, having won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for the role in 2020. Amr Waked plays his father Farouk, Hiam Abbass appears as his mom Maysa, and Moon Knight breakout star May Calamawy plays his sister Dena. Other cast members and guest stars of Ramy include Laith Nakli as Uncle Naseem, Stephen Way as Stevie, Mohammed Amer as Mo, Dave Merheje as Ahmed, and Mia Khalifa as herself. Model Bella Hadid is set to have a recurring guest role in the upcoming season. While there’s not much information on her character yet, Ramy marks Hadid’s scripted series debut.

Ramy, which was also created by Youssef, has been celebrated for its portrayal of American Muslims within Western society. In a world where the Muslim community has often been depicted in a negative light, the series is a fresh take on what it's like to embrace the endless possibility that life has to offer while staying true to your Islamic values. Here’s where you can catch Season 3 of Ramy.

Image via Hulu

Related:'Mo' Images Reveals Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef's Heartfelt Comedy Series

When Does Ramy Season 3 Premiere?

Image via Hulu/A24

Ramy Season 3 premiered at 3 a.m. ET/ 12 a.m. PT on Friday, September 30, 2020.

Is Ramy Season 3 Streaming Online?

Absolutely! You can catch Season 3 of Ramy exclusively on Hulu. The new season features 10 new episodes, all droping on the initial release date - perfect for anyone who's looking to go on a binge!

Watch on Hulu

Can You Stream Ramy Without Hulu?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. Ramy is only available for streaming on Hulu. But not to worry! If you don’t have a Hulu subscription yet, you can choose a plan that works for all your streaming needs: Hulu ($6.99/month), Hulu No Ads ($12.99/month), Hulu + Live TV now with Disney+ and ESPN+ ($69.99/month), or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV now with Disney+ and ESPN+ ($75.99/month).

What Is Ramy Season 3 About?

Here’s Hulu’s official synopsis for Ramy Season 3:

The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy continues to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle's diamond business.

Related:The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Is There a Trailer For Ramy Season 3?

Based on the trailer, it looks like Ramy Season 3 picks up right where the previous season left off. Currently going through a huge crisis of faith, the titular character is trying to come to terms with who he wants to be and who he is at the moment. You can expect Ramy to try to reconcile with his beliefs and struggle to understand what it means to be a person of his faith, especially in the context of the American Dream.

Ramy Season 3 Episode Guide

As mentioned above, Ramy Season 3 has ten episodes, all set to release on September 30. Here are the titles and the loglines for each episode coming out this season:

Episode 1: "Harry Potter"

Are you watching horse porn?

Episode 2: "Egyptian Cigarettes"

Ramy, Ramy, Ramy, Harami.

Episode 3: "Limoges"

Egypt will be just like America.

Episode 4: "That's What She Said"

The prayer mat is not for sale.

Episode 5: "Bad Momma"

I don't care about your halal/haraam ratio.

Episode 6: "American Life Coach"

The whole village cries.

Episode 7: "Second Opinion Doctor"

Emotional labor.

Episode 8: "Merchants in Medina"

Praying. Be back soon.

Episode 9: "A Blanket on the Television"

Austin Powers is classic cinema.

Episode 10: "We Gave It All Up for Hot Dogs"

Maktoub.

Related:Who is May Calamawy? Everything to Know About 'Moon Knight's Breakout Star

More Shows like Ramy That You Can Watch Now

Image via Netflix

Mo: Another project co-created by Youssef, Mo introduces Palestinian refugee Mo Najjar (Mo Amer) as he goes through his day-to-day life in Houston, Texas. Just like in Ramy, Mo also has a hard time balancing his Islamic faith with his everyday life. On top of his judgmental and high-strung family, his rocky path to US citizenship doesn’t make his life any easier. Both hilarious and heartfelt, Mo shows you that somebody’s always got your back, no matter hard your obstacles.

Watch on Netflix

Master of None: Dev Shah (Aziz Ansari) is a 30-year-old semi-successful actor who’s pretty much clueless about what he wants in life. While he’s basically doing okay, he wants to discover his true identity. Taking you on a journey touching on different subjects, ranging from the immigrant experience to the complex modern dating scene, Master of None looks into what it’s like growing up as an adult in the city.

Watch on Netflix

Ms. Marvel: Taking the word "superhero" to another level, Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenage girl who’s based in Jersey City. When she’s not playing video games or going on a fan-fiction binge, Kamala is deep into the superhero fandom, with a special love for Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). What Kamala doesn’t realize is that she has superpowers of her own, which are just waiting to be activated. With a new set of abilities, Kamala learns how to adapt to her newfound sense of self while staying true to herself and her family's complicated legacy.

Watch on Disney+