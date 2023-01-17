Ramy Youssef is bringing a new series to our screens soon, this time with an animated comedy titled #1 Happy Family USA. The show first received a two-season order in 2022 as part of Youssef's first-look deal with the studio. Variety has revealed the core voice line-up for the show. Youssef, Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), and Mandy Moore (This Is Us) will star as series regulars along with Salma Hindy (Roast Battle), Randa Jarrar (Ramy), Whitmer Thomas (Am I OK?), and Akaash Singh (Conquest).

#1 Happy Family USA centers on a Muslim-American family in the early 2000s. It will explore their experiences as they learn how to code-switch and navigate "a time of fear, war, and the rapid expansion of the boy-band industrial complex." Youssef will pull double-duty for the series, first by voicing Rumi Hussein, a 12-old-boy filled with hope, imagination, and "a big desire to fit in." He also voices Rumi and his sister's father, Hussein Hussein — a former surgeon now running a halal cart. Shawkat voices Mona, the "golden child" and Rumi's taller and slightly older sister. Hindy and Jarrar round out the family. Hindy stars as Sharia Hussein, Rumi and Mona's mother whose primary goals in life are to raise a good family and figure out the conspiracy of Princess Diana's death. She's described as a "loud, passionate woman." Jarrar plays Grandma, Sharia's mother, "an unapologetically blunt niqabi who loves talk shows."

Beyond the family, Moore is set to voice Rumi's sixth grade teacher Mrs. Malcolm. When she's not teaching kids, her favorite pastime is wooing NBA All-Stars. Rumi also has a crush on her. Redd and Singh will play two of Rumi's friends and classmates — Marcus and Dev, respectively. Marcus is Rumi's closest friend who best understands Rumi's struggle. Meanwhile, Dev knows the ins and outs of school politics and helps Rumi out hoping it will catch Mona's attention. Last but not least, Thomas will voice Garrett (aka TTFN), a cheerful kid despite the hatred everyone throws at him. He's got a rolling backpack.

Image via TBS

The series was co-created by Youssef, who executive produces under his Cairo Cowboy Banner. Pam Brady co-created and executive produces. Prior to the series, both have worked on comedy shows in some capacity. Youssef is best known for co-creating and starring in Hulu's Ramy, which recently premiered its third season. Meanwhile, Brady has worked on shows like South Park and Neighbors from Hell. Additional executive producers include Josh Rabinowitz and journalist and illustrator Mona Chalabi. A24 and Amazon Studios co-produce.

#1 Happy Family USA currently has no projected release window. In the meantime, watch the Ramy Season 3 trailer below: