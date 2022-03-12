Ramy Youssef and his production company, Cairo Cowboy, have scored a two-season order for an animated comedy to debut on Amazon Prime Video, per Variety. The show will explore a Muslim-American family in the early 2000s. This is also just a small piece of the recent deal that Youssef and Cairo Cowboy have signed with Amazon, an interesting development given his ties to Hulu with his self-titled series, Ramy.

The show, which is yet to be titled, "will explore the experiences of a Muslim-American family that must learn how to code-switch as they navigate the early 2000s: a time of fear, war, and the rapid expansion of the boy-band industrial complex." Youssef serves as a co-creator and executive producer alongside Pam Brady (South Park). Journalist and illustrator Mona Chalabi is also executive producing the comedy in a role that will undoubtedly influence the animation style. Her work is both comedic and topical — a combination that appears to align quite perfectly with the show's themes.

Youssef had the following to say about the show and partnering with Prime Video:

"Amazon Studios has committed to making a show with me that I never could have dreamed of getting made, let alone explore for two seasons. Anchored by Pam Brady and Mona Chalabi, we've brought together a special group of experienced and first-time writers to make something that I hope will be a genuine contribution to the animated space, and television. I'm excited and grateful to explore making more weird sh*t with Amazon Studios through this partnership, inshallah."

Prime Video is also eager to work on the series with Youssef, crediting the show with finding something special. Vernon Sanders, head of Global Television for Amazon said:

"With perfectly measured and heartfelt comedic candor, his work penetrates culture, and we are so fortunate to be working with him and his team. Family comedies have long tackled some of the most uncomfortable and difficult societal topics, but through animation and Ramy's creative voice, we are so excited to bring this one to audiences.

With this announcement, the streamer is clearly eager to expand their hold on the animated space, having previously released shows like Invincible, Fairfax, and the recent The Boys Presents: Diabolical. The two season order also speaks a great deal of their confidence in the show and the team's creative vision.

There's currently no release date for this series.

