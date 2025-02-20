Ramy Youssef is taking animated comedy to the next level with #1 Happy Family USA, a Prime Video original that blends biting satire with laugh-out-loud absurdity, and Collider is thrilled to exclusively debut first-look images from the highly anticipated adult animated series, which follows the Hussein family — a group of maniacally optimistic, ultra-patriotic, and definitely-not-suspicious Muslim Americans navigating post-9/11 life in the U.S.

Set in the early 2000s, the series pokes fun at xenophobia, identity, and the immigrant experience, all while delivering some of the most outrageously offbeat humor seen in an animated series in years. Featuring a stacked cast including Alia Shawkat, Chris Redd, Mandy Moore, and Akaash Singh, the show’s irreverent take on assimilation and surveillance culture feels as relevant now as it did two decades ago. As part of the launch of the images, Youssef very graciously spoke with Collider and was a terrific interviewee, explaining why animation was the perfect vehicle for the show’s very exaggerated, yet deeply resonant themes.

"This show could only be animated. If you tried to do it another way, it would just be incredibly offensive," Youssef said. "The fact that it’s drawn signals to the audience that you’re looking at this from a different angle. It allows us to push the humor and lean into the absurdity while tackling something real."

That absurdity is evident in just the first few episodes. Whether it’s a grandmother carting her television everywhere, a brilliant yet very dark airport joke involving collapsing cups, or the family bending over backward to prove they’re “good Americans”, #1 Happy Family USA uses the medium of animation to heighten reality while shining a light on the paranoia and prejudice that shaped the era.

'#1 Happy Family USA' Feels Just As Relevant Today

Image via Prime Video

While the series is set in the early 2000s, Youssef admits that the themes hit closer to home today than he originally expected. "When we started making this in 2020, it felt like a time capsule," he explained. "But by the time we’re putting it out in 2025, it feels like right now. That heightened surveillance state, the fear of being perceived as a threat—it never really went away. It just changed shape." He pointed to the increased scrutiny of Muslim Americans in the wake of global events, saying that the climate today mirrors the post-9/11 anxieties in ways that are both disturbing and darkly comedic.

"You see the way people are questioning others' loyalties or demanding they denounce things just because of who they are. That energy has always been there, just under the surface."

A 'South Park' Veteran Helped Craft the Show