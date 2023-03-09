Rana Daggubati spends some family time in a new clip from Rana Naidu, Netflix’s Indian remake of the hit Showtime series Ray Donovan. Daggubati plays his namesake titular character, a “fixer” for high-profile clients ranging from movie stars and politicians to sports stars and businessmen. But his family remains oblivious about his secret life.

The one-minute clip, which is from the first episode of the 10-part series, shows Rana and his family at the breakfast table, as a seemingly innocent conversation takes a sinister turn. Rana’s teenage daughter is working on a school project, which requires her to craft a family tree. But Rana is surprised when she attaches a picture of his estranged father at the top of the family tree. “Where did you get this photo from?” he asks her, and she points at her mother, Rana’s wife, played by Surveen Chawla.

As Rana’s daughter wonders out loud why her grandfather isn’t in the picture, Rana gets a call, presumably summoning him to a new job. Daggubati’s uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati, plays his father in the show, which marks the two stars' first time working together. Like Ray Donovan, Rana Naidu will combine crime-thriller elements with family drama; both genres are popular among Indian audiences.

Image via Netflix

Set in the city of Mumbai, which explains how so many of Rana’s clients are Bollywood stars, Rana Naidu is primarily a Hindi-language series, but with large chunks of English thrown in. This is how most Indians living in major cities speak, as shown in this new clip. That being said, Hindi isn’t the first language of the Daggubatis, both of whom are predominantly known for their work in the Telugu-language film industry in the south of India. This is the industry that produced last year’s global hit RRR. Incidentally, Daggubati is perhaps best known for playing the primary antagonist in RRR director S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The Daggubatis’ cultural identity is baked into the plot of Rana Naidu; they play characters originally from the state of Andhra Pradesh, who’ve settled in the state of Maharashtra, which is where Mumbai is located. Thousands of migrants from all corners of the country migrate to cities like Mumbai and Delhi every day, looking for a better life. And it looks like Rana made it. In Ray Donovan, which ran for seven seasons between 2013 and 2020 and concluded its run with the feature-length Ray Donovan: The Movie, the titular character hailed from Boston, although he operated primarily out of Los Angeles and New York. Liev Schreiber played Ray Donovan in the show, while Jon Voight played his domineering father.

Rana Naidu marks both Daggubatis’ streaming debut, although Chawla is a veteran in the OTT space at this point. She previously appeared in the Netflix series Sacred Games and Decoupled. Rana Naidu is created by Karan Anshuman, who is perhaps best known for Prime Video’s International Emmy-nominated Inside Edge and the even more popular crime-drama Mirzapur. Also starring Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais, the show is set to land on Netflix on Friday, March 10. You can watch the clip here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.