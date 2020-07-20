This Huge Rancor Statue by Sideshow Will Scare Your Kids and Pets

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, VFX pioneer Phil Tippett, the Rancor from Return of the Jedi, and Sideshow, what you’re about to see might cause you to spend some money. That’s because Sideshow has revealed their finished Rancor Deluxe Statue prototype at Sideshow Con 2020, and not only is it massive, standing 29” tall and 29” wide, the statue is the most complete version of the Rancor I’ve ever seen.

If you didn’t know, in Return of the Jedi, you never actually get to see the back of the Rancor monster. Fans have always wondered what it looks like, and with this Sideshow release, you’ll finally get an answer. What I especially love about the Rancor statue is the attention to detail in the mouth. When you’re standing up close it almost looks like some of its saliva could drop out any second.

Check out some pictures of the Rancor that I took at a Sideshow Con 2020 preview last week, and here’s some information provided by Sideshow.

Sideshow presents the Rancor Deluxe Statue, ready to join your galaxy of Star Wars collectibles.



The Rancor Statue measures just over 29” tall and 29” wide as the monstrous reptilian towers over the torturous pit of Jabba the Hutt’s palace. The rocky earth of its dreaded cavern contains the remains of its victims, including one unfortunate Gamorrean Guard.



The fiberglass and resin Rancor Statue embodies the terrifying presence of the savage, salivating beast in an incredibly detailed collectible format. From its hulking shoulders to its oversized arms, the Rancor’s rough skin is covered with intricate scales, scars, muscles, and spines, introducing unique lifelike textures to give fans a new perspective on its iconic onscreen appearance.



The Rancor has a chain clamp on its right wrist, and its clawed hands are ready to grab whoever Jabba throws into its pit next. The creature’s snout has a wet appearance to emulate the drool dangling from its mouth during its suspenseful fight with Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Roaring and revealing its dangerous teeth, the Rancor Statue makes a magnificent addition to any gangster’s palace or Star Wars display.



Every palace needs a pit beast- wrangle the Rancor Statue into your Star Wars collection today!

