It might be difficult for the average person to imagine an actor's life in a world of constant Instagram stunting. It might seem glamorous, alienating, and unattainable. Private jets, five-star hotels, walking around being chased by paparazzi and fans. This is not the life that Randall Park lives, and thank God for that. On a sunny afternoon in February, Park is the picture of "dadcore" more than anything else. Sitting in a plush and comfy chair, wrapped in a navy cardigan and bespectacled in a pair of oversized glasses, the actor is surprisingly approachable.

The 50-year-old Los Angeles native might not be the first thing you imagine when you think of what an actor could be, but he is exactly what you would hope an actor is. There’s no arrogance or aloofness, just an easy smile and a down-to-earth attitude. He warmly says it’s nice to see me again despite our brief meeting at the Collider Sundance studio two years ago, checks the pronunciation of my name, and asks how I’ve been. They’re simple gestures, but ones you rarely expect from an interview subject. Instantly, the tone of our conversation is set and feels cozy.

For Park, acting was never about prestige or waiting for the "perfect" role — it was about performing, no matter the scale. "Any opportunity to perform, I would take, and a lot of the early opportunities were in the community, so it felt like a natural progression," he says, reflecting on his early career. Before he was stepping onto Marvel movie sets or directing behind the camera in New York City, he was just another aspiring actor in LA — working a regular 9-to-5 job while pouring every free moment into what he called his "hobby" (at least to his parents). Caught between chasing his dreams and settling into a "real job," Park ultimately chose the former.

Defining himself as a journeyman actor, Park’s eclectic roles cover everything from short but memorable cameos on The Office to leading a romantic comedy in Always Be My Maybe. His path wasn’t glamorous, but it was one of persistence, a deep love for the craft, and an awareness of the challenges that come with being an Asian American actor in Hollywood. "I was very conscious of my identity and the fact that there weren't as many opportunities for Asian folks, but I didn't really think in terms of whether or not I would 'embrace' my identity. It was just always a part of me," he says.

But the road, once traveled, was not exactly a smooth one. Park never expected a role to be handed to him, but he also never said no to a potential opportunity to act. This involved numerous walk-on roles, smaller parts, and a slow but determined dedication to his craft. Over time, this dedication culminated in an impressive resume that shaped him into the accomplished actor he is today. With his current project on the horizon — The Residence, a Shondaland murder mystery, making its Netflix debut on Friday — and more projects to come, we are so glad that Park never settled to get a "real job."

Why Randall Park Kept Acting a Secret From His Parents

Photography by Hamish Robertson for Collider

As an actor with over 170 credits, where do you even start with someone like Park? Do you talk about his controversial role as Kim Jong Un in The Interview, or do you start with his most well-known role as Louis Huang, the patriarch of Fresh Off the Boat? Well, as Julie Andrews might say, you start at the very beginning.

Growing up in a small suburb of Los Angeles, Park was raised by two Korean immigrant parents. He grew up absorbing American sitcoms, loving hip-hop, and shaving Nike swooshes into his hair. Until he began his theater company at UCLA in 1995, acting was not really in the books for Park. Conditioned by his parents to pursue a career with more stability, Park eventually majored in English Literature at the University of California, Los Angeles.

In college, Park would meet Derek Mateo and David J. Lee, and the three English major friends would create Lapu, the Coyote that Cares Theater Company. Yes, it's a bit of a mouthful and eventually was shortened to LCC Theater Company, but it would also become the launchpad for not only Park's career as an actor but become a place where fellow Asian American actors and writers could find a place to discover their passion for storytelling.

"We wanted to write plays, and we each decided that we would write a full-length play and that we would stage it," Park explains, recalling how his play was the first to be performed. After months of writing and casting the full-length production, the theater company launched its journey, which has continued unabated, now celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. "A lot of it was [that] we wanted to tell stories from our Asian American perspective and stories that, at the time especially, we weren't seeing in TV and film. We just decided to write our own stories and perform them."

We wanted to tell stories from our Asian American perspective and stories that, at the time especially, we weren't seeing in TV and film.

But, despite the success of the LCC Theater Company, Park was living somewhat of a double life. Having fallen in love with acting, Park knew his parents would be against the idea of him pursuing it as a full-time career. "I never really convinced my parents — I just didn't tell them," he laughs when asked how he persuaded them that acting was the right path. "Because initially, when I first broached the topic with them, they were very against it, so I held back from pursuing it for a while."

But between his day job, pursuing a Master's degree, and doing everything from theater to stand-up to improv, something had to give. "Eventually, I made the decision to pursue it, but I couldn't really tell them because I knew they would shoot it down and that would be discouraging for me. I knew how tough it was that I didn't want to entertain any kind of discouragement, so I just did it on the low."

While pursuing his Master's in Asian American studies, Park was still toying with the idea of going legit. He told his parents of his hopes of becoming a professor — a career path that didn't seem as unstable as acting, which they liked. "I ended up doing a two-year program for a year after my undergraduate, thinking I might become a professor," he says. "But then midway through that program, I was so immersed in doing sketch and stand-up and a ton of creative things that I knew that I wasn't going to become a professor."

Randall Park’s Secret to Success? A “Rebel Spirit” Hidden in His Comedy

Photography by Hamish Robertson for Collider

And perhaps Park's parents should have seen his inevitable turn to acting coming. From a young age, Park admits he was "obsessed" with TV: "I had the TV Guide memorized in my head. I was just such a TV kid, and I really loved sitcoms." From Family Ties to The Cosby Show to Silver Spoons, he watched them all. But the one show that changed how he watched TV was the It's Garry Shandling's Show.

"It was the first time I saw something that was so meta, commenting on the form of sitcoms. I didn't even know you could do that on TV, and it really just blew me away," he recalls. Park and his friends grew obsessed with the series as he relished all the unique elements of the unconventional show. "The theme song, referencing the fact that it was a sitcom, was just all so meta and so silly and just so creative," Park says, smiling at the memory of the award-winning sitcom. "To this day, I still think about that show."

The impact of Shandling's series stayed with him throughout his life, particularly in his roles as a writer and creator. "The spirit of it definitely has influenced the way I look at anything creative. There's something very rebellious about it that I just love," he explains. "Rebellious, but on the surface, it's a sitcom. It's very innocuous in some ways, but then when you really break it down, it's very rebellious."

In a lot of ways, it's easy to see that innocuous but rebellious spirit poking out in Park. From one of his earliest scripts that became the rom-com, American Fusion, to the 2019 movie Always Be My Maybe to his directorial feature debut Shortcomings, there's that exact premise at the top, but digging deeper into the story, you'll find Park's own rebellious spirit and humor. Although he doesn't believe it directly influences him as an actor, so many of his most memorable roles embody this philosophy, subverting the expectations you might get from a role he plays.

"I do think that rebel spirit, in some ways, has kind of been a part of me and a lot of the projects that I've been a part of. Even Fresh Off the Boat — being an Asian family on TV at the time, it's just very counter to what was the norm — or playing Kim Jong Un in The Interview. These things are just very surprising," he says, recalling just a small portion of his impressive filmography. And it's following that rebellious spirit that led him to mainstream success, specifically playing the North Korean dictator in James Franco and Seth Rogen's controversial political satire. At the time, The Interview sparked an unsurprising amount of backlash and plenty of drama both behind the scenes at Sony Pictures and also internationally.

Park, who notes that he hasn't been to Korea since he was a child, wants to go back to South Korea. But at the time of the movie's release, he says, "I was told, 'You probably shouldn't go to Asia for a while.'" Considering Kim Jong Un almost definitely had his own brother assassinated, I couldn't exactly blame people for harboring that sentiment. "I wasn't that worried," he says about any form of retaliation from North Korea. But what was alarming for Park was the amount of press surrounding the film.

"It was all over the news every day. It was the top story. I didn't feel unsafe, but everyone in the world thought that I was in danger and thought that we were in danger. When people are like, 'Are you okay? Do you need anything? Do you need to hide out in our place?' — which I got a lot of — 'Do you and your family need to hide out?' It kind of made you feel like, 'Oh my gosh, maybe we need to hide out.'" But in the end, Park was just fine, and in taking the risk and the opportunity to play the character, he quickly shot up in notoriety.

How Randall Park Went From “Struggle Mode” to a Career-Defining Role

Photography by Hamish Robertson for Collider

But before he landed The Interview or Fresh Off the Boat — which he starred in less than a year after playing Kim Jong Un — Park had already established an impressive career. As someone directly contributing to the Asian American acting community in Los Angeles, after UCLA, he and some of his friends from the LCC Theater Group proceeded to form yet another theater group. At the time, there was a lack of opportunities specifically for Asian Americans, and in forming this new group, they performed primarily for Asian American audiences.

Recalling his beginnings in stand-up, Park says, "It was hard to get into the rooms, but some of the comedy clubs would have, like, 'Asian Night,' and I would do those shows. There was a show at the Improv called, like, 'Chopschtick' or something." While opportunities for Asian American actors and comedians were scarce, he recalls starting in the industry and being amazed to receive an audition for Harold & Kumar, where the part was intended for an Asian American lead. After four or five callbacks, the role went to John Cho, for whom it was originally written. "That was one that I, at the time, really wanted," Park says. Without so little to choose from, his new theater group offered more chances to perform within the Asian American community.

One such project that highlighted a very distinctly Asian American experience was the aforementioned American Fusion, which Park co-wrote with the director of the film, Frank Lin. At the time, Park remembers, his career hadn't properly taken off yet, saying he was still in "struggle mode." The film boasts a surprisingly impressive cast from Esai Morales to James Hong, but what it is probably best remembered for is being the last film Karate Kid legend Pat Morita starred in before his death. As a sitcom fanatic, Park was elated to get Morita on the project and spent time in his trailer asking Morita about his mentor, comedian Redd Foxx, and his time on Sanford and Son (another beloved sitcom).

Morita was undoubtedly a trailblazer and "just such a rebel spirit," per Park. Commenting on Morita's career and time with The Groundlings, the LA-based improv and sketch comedy troupe that boasts alumni like Jennifer Coolidge and Will Ferrell, Park marveled, "Back then, to be an Asian person in the Groundlings? I mean, even today, I don't even think they have an Asian cast member. I don't know if they've had one in a while. He certainly did struggle for sure and was up against so much, but he was also such a do-it-yourself kind of person."

It draws an unsurprising parallel to Park's own life, where he was pushed to make room for himself and his community, carving out spaces where there were none. When he became more established, Park became more conscious of his identity and the lack of opportunities Asian Americans had in Hollywood. He describes being cast in Fresh Off the Boat as a full-circle moment. After years of creating opportunities for the community, this groundbreaking series was not something he had to force into existence; it was a project that simply came to fruition. "The timing was right, and it just so happened to be a part of something that had already been very important to me."

Randall Park Found Power in Saying “Yes”