The Big Picture Randall Park reportedly partners with Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions for an "untitled genre film," co-writing with Michael Golamco.

The plot revolves around Japanese-Americans who fought for the U.S. in WWII, adding a genre element to the story.

Monkeypaw Productions is known for thought-provoking productions like Get Out, Candyman, and Us.

Randall Park could be taking on his most ambitious project to date. The actor and comedian has reportedly agreed to a deal with Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions to make what is currently described as an "untitled genre film," as reported by Jeff Sneider via his InSneider newsletter. Park is co-writing the project, which is described as being "in very early development," alongside Michael Golamco.

Sneider reports that the plot was said to revolve around the Japanese-Americans who fought for the U.S. during the Second World War, but with an added genre element to the film, rather than a straight re-telling of the story. During the war, it's estimated that over 33,000 Japanese-Americans served in the military both during and after the conflict, with an estimated 800 souls losing their lives in service of their country.

Founded by Peele in 2012, Monkeypaw Productions has become renowned for its unique and thought-provoking productions, particularly in the horror and thriller genres. Notable features from Monkeypaw include NOPE, Candyman, Us, BlacKkKlansman and Get Out, with the latter two films winning the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2018 and Best Original Screenplay in 2017, respectively.

What is Randall Park Best Known For?

Widely recognised for his standout roles in TV shows such as Fresh Off the Boat, Veep, Blockbuster, and Young Rock, Park has also earned praise for his roles in DC's Aquaman and its sequel and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp. He also continues to play the magic-loving federal agent Jimmy Woo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in other properties, including WandaVision. Park first gained popularity by playing the role of Steve, better known as "Asian Jim" in the NBC sitcom The Office. His role as Kim Jong-un in the controversial Sony comedy The Interview, alongside Seth Rogen and James Franco also played a part in increasing his profile.

Beyond acting, Park has explored writing and directing. He co-wrote the Netflix smash hit Always Be My Maybe with Golamco and Ali Wong while his first time directing was with the indie movie Shortcomings, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year. Park and Golamco produced the movie under their Imminent Collision production company, which is also working on new projects with Daniel Dae Kim and the Oscar-nominated Sterling K. Brown. Golamco has been credited on television shows like Grimm and Nightflyers, and he also worked on the Dakota Fanning-led film Please Stand By, which was released in 2017.

