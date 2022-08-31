Topic Studios and Tango Entertainment have teamed up to bring audiences an exciting new comedy film, titled Shortcomings. The companies announced recently that production has wrapped on the movie, as well as revealed its core cast. Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), and Ally Maki (Hacks) will lead the cast. Debby Ryan, Tavi Gevinson, Timothy Simons, Jacob Batalon, and Sonoya Mizuno round out the ensemble.

Shortcomings marks the highly anticipated feature directorial debut of Randall Park, who holds various writing and directing credits across television. However, Park is best known for his acting, having starred in a variety of noteworthy projects. Many viewers will recognize him from the acclaimed comedy series Fresh Off the Boat, which ran for six seasons from 2015-2020. More recently, Park lent his voice to the Human Resources, the Big Mouth spin-off, as Pete the Logic Rock. He will next star in the Netflix workplace comedy Blockbuster, which releases later this year.

Shortcomings centers on Ben (Min), "a cynical Bay Area movie theater manager" whose relationship with his girlfriend Miko (Maki) is slowly falling apart. Along with his best friend Alice (Cola), Ben navigates his disappearing romance, and the duo also examines Alice's dating habits and tackle anything else that bars either of them from personal growth. The film is described as "a hilariously irreverent examination of racial politics, sexual mores, and pop culture."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Blockbuster' Images Show Melissa Fumero and Randall Park in the Netflix Series

Shortcomings is based on Adrian Tomine's graphic novel of the same name, and Tomine adapted the script and serves as an executive producer. Park, Hieu Ho, and Michael Golamco produce for Imminent Collision, with Margot Hand producing for Picture Films. Executive producers include Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Jennifer Semler, and Maria Zuckerman for Topic Studios; Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Max Silva, and Neil Shah for Tango Entertainment; and Ryan Paine, Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, and Jennifer Berman for Roadside Attractions.

Prior to the film, both Topic Studios and Tango Entertainment have been involved with projects that span genres. Topic recently helped produce films such as the upcoming horror/thriller Nanny and the Kristen Stewart-led biopic Spencer, among others. Tango's current projects include Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Spaceman.

About the cast and the film, Park said, "It was a joy watching these incredibly talented performers bring these characters to life, flaws and all. I am extremely proud to helm a movie that will finally show the world that the Asian American experience includes eating various sandwiches in diners."

Shortcomings does not yet have a release date. Check out Collider's interview with Park and Ed Helms below: