The first agent encountered by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in WandaVision Episode 4 was introduced with a magical flourish — and a big surprise for MCU fans. Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), last seen monitoring the whereabouts of Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp, has now transferred to the East Coast, and since his debut in the Disney+ series he's become a key figure in trying to understand the show's mysteries.

As Park explains below in our interview, the call to return to the character of Jimmy came as a pretty big surprise, but one he was excited about. He also explains whether or not he actually now knows sleight of hand, and how much he knew going into the show, thanks to creator Jac Schaeffer.

So is there a sense of, when you do anything in the Marvel universe, you're just in it for life? Like you just could expect a call like this at any time?

RANDALL PARK: I don't know. When I did Ant-Man and the Wasp, I did not expect to come back. So, when I did get the call, I was like, oh my gosh, yes, yes! I don't care what it is. Yes. A part of me doesn't want to get my hopes up too high, because if it doesn't happen, I just want to really be present and thankful for the experience. But if it does come back around, yeah that would be pretty cool.

Of course. I think most people who saw your first scene in Episode 4 were like, oh yay, he learned how to do sleight of hand. Did you actually learn how to do it?

PARK: I did! Well, that one kind of trick, I did learn that. That was not CGI. I did learn to do that, it took me a few days, but I got it. It probably took me a few takes too, I don't remember. But I did learn that.

Excellent. In terms of bringing back a character like this, especially one where you didn't even necessarily expect to bring him back, what was key to re-entering this world?

PARK: Well, it had been a while since I played Jimmy Woo, and this is a totally new case, very different from the one that I took on in Ant-Man and the Wasp. And also to be amongst this new team was very much a change, but also very exciting. But I think it definitely would take a team to try to figure out what the hell is going on here. It's also in a different city. This is just a whole new ball game.

You're a great straight man, but here you're playing a straight man to like an entire universe, which is a whole other thing.

PARK: Yeah. Yeah, for sure. Really, I'm the audience. Darcy is the audience. We were playing where we are literally asking the same questions, which is pretty cool.

Of course. What did [creator] Jac Schaeffer tell you specifically about why she wanted Jimmy Woo in the show?

PARK: Gosh, I don't remember exactly how I came into the mix. I was never told how my character got involved. I believe it was something that Marvel presented to her as an idea. And she took to it, and just got to figuring it out.

Going into it, were you as in the dark as the viewers were, or were you given some level of answers?

PARK: We had an idea. She broke down the whole series to me before. When I first got called in for the show, she was telling me what they were going to do, and I was just blown away, but I was also like, how are they going to pull this off? So it was really, really fun to be a part of something that's taking such a big swing. And a risky thing to do something so unusual and different and weird. But that's why I love it even more. It's just strange. Yeah.

