Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy’s hit 1988 comedy, finally arrives on Amazon Prime next month. To get fans hyped for the sequel, Prime Video is hosting a Valentine’s Day weekend giveaway featuring none other than Randy Watson and the Sexual Chocolate, who can bee seen continuing their "good and terrible" tradition in the exclusive infomercial clip above.

Watson was one of several characters Murphy portrayed in the original Coming to America, the flamboyantly cheesy front man of the soul band Sexual Chocolate. Murphy is reprising the character for Coming 2 America, reuniting Randy Watson and the Sexual Chocolate for a one night only comeback concert. And, as detailed in the appropriately low-budget infomercial announcing the reunion, fans can score their very own limited edition box of Sexual Chocolates just in time for Valentine’s Day. All you have to do is follow @ZamundaRoyals on Twitter and tag the account during a certain time frame this Saturday and Sunday, and you could be the proud owner of some decadent dark chocolate adorned with Randy Watson’s singular image.

Here’s the official details you need:

Prime Video will be hosting a giveaway with Fooji to get Sexual Chocolate in the hands of eager consumers and fans of Coming 2 America this Valentine’s Day weekend. Consumers will be able to enter by visiting the @ZamundaRoyals Twitter handle and following the directions to win their own Sexual Chocolate from 1:00 – 7:00 PM EST on the 13th and 14th, or until all prizes are claimed. Coming 2 America will be available for audiences to stream around the world on Prime Video beginning March 5.

Coming 2 America lands on Prime Video Friday, March 5. Check out the Super Bowl trailer here.

