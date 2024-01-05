The Big Picture Skydance acquires rights to The Ranger's Apprentice series, with Hidden Figures director Ted Melfi set to write, direct, and produce the first film.

The series, with over 5 million copies sold in the US, follows a group of orphans in a fantasy realm protected by skilled archers and trackers.

This marks Melfi's first foray into a full-on fantasy realm, following his previous works in comedy-drama and grounded storytelling.

The bestselling YA series The Ranger's Apprentice is coming to the big screen. Skydance has acquired the rights to the long-running fantasy series, and Hidden Figures director, Ted Melfi, is attached to direct. Deadline reports that Melfi will write, direct, and produce the first film in what Skydance hopes will become a successful franchise. The first film will be based on The Ruins of Gorlan and The Burning Bridge, the first two books of writer John Flanagan's expansive fantasy series.

Addressing the upcoming films, Melfi stated, "The Ranger's Apprentice and its focus on a group of orphans trying to figure out their purpose in the world is timeless, touching and cinematic. It’s exciting to have the opportunity to adapt it for the big screen." Impressively, The Ranger's Apprentice books have sold over 5 million copies in the United States alone, offering an attractive built-in audience for a film franchise. Skydance is clearly eager to be in the John Flanagan business; it has also optioned the rights to his Ranger's Apprentice companion series, The Brotherband Chronicles.

First conceived as short stories written by Australian author Flanagan to encourage his young son to read, The Ranger's Apprentice series takes place in the Kingdom of Araluen, a fantasy realm that is protected from evil by the Rangers, an order of skilled archers and trackers. The series focuses on Will, a teenage orphan who is apprenticed to Halt, a Ranger. Together with Will's friends and Halt's fellow Rangers, they must take on bandits, cults, monsters, and sorcerers who threaten the safety of the kingdom.

'The Ranger's Apprentice' Will Be a Departure From Ted Melfi's Filmography

Alongside Hidden Figures, Melfi has also directed St. Vincent, American Dreamer, and The Starling to name a few. Melfi is next set to direct The Springs, a retirement-community-set murder mystery starring Bill Murray. The Ranger's Apprentice will be Melfi's first time stepping into a full-on fantasy realm. His 2021's comedy-drama The Starling had elements of fantasy in its grounded storytelling, no doubt preparing the director for the upcoming project.

First published in 2004, the series consists of ten books and one collection of short stories, two The Early Years prequel novels, and a six-book sequel series, The Royal Ranger, that follows a now-grown Will. Skydance is the latest production company to attempt to adapt the sprawling fantasy series; as far back as 2008, Warner Bros. optioned the rights and were in talks with Paul Haggis to direct, but that project fell through, as did several subsequent attempts.

Melfi will produce The Ranger's Apprentice with his wife and producing partner Kim Quinn and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Author John Flanagan will executive produce, and Matt Grimm will oversee for Skydance.

No word yet on when the project is expected to be released.